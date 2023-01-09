On October 14, 2022, 15-year-old Hu Xinyu mysteriously disappeared from school, leaving only a surveillance video at the door of the dormitory. Recently, an insider recorded a video on the Internet and broke the news that the disappearance of Hu Xinyu had been premeditated several months ago. On January 8, “People’s Daily” followed up with a commentary article asking people not to believe the rumors.

In recent years, the disappearance of teenagers in mainland China has become more and more serious. In October last year, the disappearance of 15-year-old middle school student Hu Xinyu was particularly touching. As of now, he has disappeared for 86 days.

On January 7, 2023, the official WeChat account of the Shangrao Public Security Bureau in Jiangxi released the “Notice on the Progress of the Investigation of Hu Mouyu’s Disappearance”, stating that no trace evidence of Hu Xinyu’s murder, suicide, or accident in the school was found, and no evidence of Hu Xinyu’s incident with others was found. Suspicious situations such as conflicts. According to the existing information, Hu Xinyu left the school on his own, and is currently searching for it.

However, on January 8, an insider recorded a video and broke the news that “Hu Xinyu’s death is actually part of the plan.” “Hu Xinyu successfully matched the internal organs of a senior patient during the physical examination, and was admitted by the special recruitment without examination.”

The insider said that out of the 150 students admitted by the school, 151 were actually admitted. Hu (Xinyu) was the 151st person specially recruited, and his test score was 68 points away from the admission score. The school said it would give a scholarship of 1,500 yuan per month. “After (the parents) agree to sign the agreement, the school will specially recruit the school to donate a kidney for captivity.”

Regarding Hu Xinyu’s poor grades in school, it was also pointed out in the Shangrao Public Security Bureau’s report on January 7. “After Hu Xinyu attended Zhiyuan Middle School, his multi-subject test scores were ranked in the middle and bottom of the class”; “On October 11, the results of the geography test were announced and ranked at the bottom of the class.”

The insider said that after the disappearance of Hu Xinyu, the school could have settled it with 2 million yuan, but this time the accident was that the family members did not agree, which caused public opinion to ferment. The first few missing persons were settled with money.

In the video, the insider cited several cases of disappearances that occurred in Zhiyuan Middle School.

“On July 5, 2022, student Ding Jiayi died and was thrown downstairs. In 2021, trainee teacher Xu Ye disappeared. In 2018, student Zhang Qian disappeared. In 2012, student Cao Jianghan disappeared. In 2008, one person disappeared. In 1995, one person disappeared. The bones of women were found in the cesspool.”

After the disappearance of Hu Xinyu, “Hu Xinyu’s recorder recording” was circulated on the Internet.

The insider said, “Hu went to the rooftop to observe the terrain and wanted to escape. The screams recorded by the recording pen, I don’t know if he knew that his organs were going to be emptied. He was knocked out by the dormitory administrator, wrapped in a quilt and thrown from the second floor. Next, it was transported from the back mountain to off-campus, where the heart was removed and the face was disfigured (after) in a Chinese medicine hospital, and the empty shell was loaded into a car, Shen Xin Jianghe. After the car was washed, it was sent to the scrapping factory, and the surveillance (video) was deleted when it came back.”

The notice from Shangrao Public Security stated that “the video surveillance in the school has not been artificially deleted or closed.”

“Everything is focused on the school,” the insider said.

The insider also revealed the relationship between the principal of Zhiyuan Middle School and those involved in organ transplantation. “Principal Liu Gulai is an American citizen, vice-principal Wang Feng is a Japanese citizen, and Shan Jingyi, the director of organ transplantation, is Liu Gulai’s wife.”

However, the Shangrao Public Security Bureau reported that Yan Mouqiang, the head teacher, the vice principal Wang Mou, and the principal Liu Moulai, who were concerned about the netizens, found no abnormalities through video verification, witness testimony, and other information, and the suspects were ruled out. .

The insider also said in the video that the information she disclosed was the first-hand information she had obtained, and they would check some of the details with the Hu family again.

The CCP’s mouthpiece, People’s Daily, published a commentary by Qin Chuan on January 8, saying that the content of the Shangrao police’s investigation is trustworthy, and asked “netizens not to believe rumors, but to trust authoritative information released by authoritative departments.”

A netizen left a message on Weibo, “As long as there is a surveillance that can show that the child has gone out, I will believe you. But now there is no evidence (prove) that the child has left the school.”

“After 80 days of investigation, nothing was found, and there is no direct evidence to prove that he walked out of the campus. Therefore, if this point has not been found for dozens of days, it means that there is a problem with the direction of the investigation. The problem is that there are no traces. Then before How to explain the missing person who jumped off the building???”

“The province, city, and county can’t find out, and the school can’t come out and issue a statement. It’s too weird. Check the principal… If I were the mother of the child, I would die with the principal directly.”

“We need to monitor the relevant suspects. There are so many missing children. It is seriously suspected that there are organ trafficking organizations involved!”

Some netizens sarcastically said, “It’s awesome to make up this title after so many days”!

Responsible editor: Tang Jie

