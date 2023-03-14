Home News The largest Iron Age settlement area in South Westphalia continues to grow
News

The largest Iron Age settlement area in South Westphalia continues to grow

by admin
The largest Iron Age settlement area in South Westphalia continues to grow

In the course of another planned construction project, excavations took place in the “Inlogparc” area in Bönen and Hamm. The archaeological specialist company carrying out the work received significant support from the Olpe branch of LWL Archeology for Westphalia. The findings of the excavations speak for themselves: The new excavation areas probably also belonged to the previously known Iron Age settlement area. This was therefore even larger than initially thought.

The archaeologists examined a total of 126 finds. The new excavation revealed not only more Late Iron Age farmsteads, but even some graves built directly at the farmsteads. “The concentration of settlements was in the north-eastern area of ​​the excavation area. Here, among other things, a water intake point with ceramic finds and several house floor plans could be proven. Among other things, there were two larger floor plans with around 50 square meters of floor space,” says LWL archaeologist Dr. Eva Cichy.

The easily recognizable house floor plans, which could be determined from the soil discoloration of the post holes and the size of the settlement chamber, and above all the at least six burials are particularly noteworthy. In the past, only one farmstead with an associated grave was discovered in the then known settlement area. These are cremation graves in which the remains of the cremation were buried in a shallow pit together with the remains of the grave goods and the pyre.

“It remains to be seen how reliable the number of burials will be – first our soil samples have to be slurried,” explains Martha Zur-Schaepers, head of the EggensteinExca GmbH excavation team farmsteads and the graves belonging to them.”

You may also like

ATM in Ludwigshafen blown up – suspects arrested

Government of Ecuador calls for consensus for the...

Good news! Satena would open new air routes...

The pictures of the day from Lower Saxony...

APS TEAMS ASSIST FAMILIES AFFECTED BY RIVER FLOODING...

How long will the temporary closure of the...

After the two sessions, Biden: Hope to speak...

In short: Yellow iPhone 14 now available +++...

Ambassador of Spain highlighted the work of IPEL...

Registration of candidates for Victim Participation Tables expires...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy