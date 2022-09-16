Source title: The number of new cases of clustered epidemics in schools is declining, and the risk of social spillover is generally controllable

Yesterday (September 15), at a press conference on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Xu Hejian, deputy director of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and spokesman for the municipal government, said that several recent incidents in the city have occurred. Since the school cluster epidemic, the number of new cases has dropped significantly, and the risk of social spillovers is generally controllable, but “foreign importation” is still the top priority of epidemic prevention and control in the capital, and there must be no slack. The Municipal Health and Health Commission notified today that from 0:00 to 24:00 on the 15th, there were 2 new local confirmed cases in the city, both of which were quarantined and observed, and now live in Kanghui Garden, Chaoyang District. Chaoyang District quickly checked the risk points and personnel involved in the new cases, and placed them under control. Yang Beibei, deputy head of Chaoyang District, said at the press conference that the district temporarily controlled the No. 3 hospital and the bottom business of Sanjianfang Township Kanghuiyuan Community, and simultaneously conducted nucleic acid testing on the residents and environment of the case’s residential area. The risk area is scientifically delineated, and Building 4, No. 3 Yard, Sanjianfang Township Kanghuiyuan Community is designated as a medium risk area, and “people do not leave the area and take things out of the wrong peak”. On the 14th, the district continued to carry out nucleic acid testing in Media University and surrounding areas, sampling a total of 13,077 people, all of which were negative; On the 14th, a total of 2,174,430 people were sampled for normalized nucleic acid testing in this area, and the results were all negative. Zhao Haiying, member of the Standing Committee of the Dongcheng District Party Committee, head of the Propaganda Department, and spokesperson of the District Party Committee, said that the district will further focus on the public restrooms and other key risk points involved in the reported cases on the 14th to carry out a comprehensive investigation, accurately determine the risk personnel, classify and strictly implement the management and control. measure. As of 15:00 on the 15th, nucleic acid sampling was carried out on the risk personnel and home environment using the public toilet, and the results were all negative; on-site nucleic acid sampling was carried out on the residents of the courtyard surrounding the risk point, and the results were all negative; from the 14th to the 16th, the For three consecutive days, the district conducted daily nucleic acid tests on residents of the surrounding communities at the risk point. On the 14th, a total of 7,204 people were screened for nucleic acid, and the results were all negative. Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the current domestic epidemic is spreading in many places. Autumn and winter are the seasons of high incidence of infectious diseases, which are easy to spread in crowded places. The epidemic prevention and control situation in this city is severe and complicated, and it is necessary to tighten and compact the “four parties’ responsibilities”. All units hold meetings and activities in online formats such as video and telephone as much as possible to reduce the scale of offline activities; if it is really necessary to hold, they must earnestly perform their main responsibilities, strictly scan the code to measure the temperature of the participants, and check the travel and residence in the epidemic-related areas. History, nucleic acid negative certificate, etc., provide disposable masks and disinfection supplies, and open windows for ventilation in the venue to maintain air circulation. City disease control reminder: insist not to travel or travel to counties (cities, districts, flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days, reduce cross-city activities, enter public places to cooperate with scanning code to measure temperature, and check nucleic acid negative certificates. People entering and returning to Beijing should take the initiative to report to the community, units and other relevant departments, strictly abide by various epidemic prevention regulations, carry out 2 inspections in 3 days, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours. After the nucleic acid test, no meals, gatherings or going to crowded places within 7 days. All student cases are in stable condition News from our newspaper (Reporter Liu Suya Li Qiyao) The city has recently reported consecutive local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia. At present, all cases are isolated and treated in Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University. At the press conference, Chen Xiaoyou, vice president of Beijing Ditan Hospital, introduced that the hospital has received 107 student cases since the 6th, and 4 cases have been cured and discharged. All the student cases are in stable condition. As of 7:00 on the 15th, there were 158 new coronary pneumonia cases in the hospital, including 113 local cases and 45 imported cases. Since the 6th, the hospital has received a total of 107 student cases, including 4 ordinary cases, 96 mild cases, and 7 asymptomatic infections. 4 cases have been cured and discharged, and 4 cases are ready to be discharged on the 15th. As of 16:00 on the 15th, all student cases were in stable condition. For pregnant women, the elderly and other groups, the hospital has formulated a “one group, one strategy”, adding professional doctors at any time to provide special care according to the diagnosis and treatment needs of special patients. Pregnant and lying-in women in the hospital are treated in separate wards, and an expert group for maternal treatment is established. A multidisciplinary medical and nursing team observes the condition of pregnant and lying-in women, takes care of their lives, and arranges professional psychologists to relieve their emotions in time. The clinical treatment plan always adheres to both Chinese and Western medicine, adheres to the multidisciplinary expert consultation mechanism, carries out systematic evaluation every day, emphasizes early identification and early warning of patients with high-risk factors, and pays attention to early treatment and treatment of underlying diseases to ensure treatment effects. At the same time, we care about the students in the college, pay attention to the emotional changes of the students, understand the students' academic needs and daily necessities, and provide related equipment for online courses to ensure that students can study normally.

All student cases are in stable condition

