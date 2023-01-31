According to the deployment of the central government and the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, on the morning of January 30, the Democratic Life Meeting of the Party Working Committee of the Starting Area for the Conversion of New and Old Growth Drivers in Jinan in 2022 and the Special Democratic Life Meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s Inspection and Rectification were held.

Liu Qiang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Jinan New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion Starting Area, presided over the meeting and made a concluding speech. Hu Bing, leader of the Tenth Supervision Group of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting to guide and comment.

At the meeting, the “Report on the Implementation of the Corrective Measures of the Party Working Committee’s Party History Learning and Education Special Democratic Life Meeting in the Starting Area” and “The 2022 Starting Area Party Working Committee’s Democratic Life Meeting and Provincial Party Committee Inspection and Rectification Special Democratic Life Meeting Solicit Opinions” were announced.

Sun Bin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Mayor, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee of Jinan’s New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion Starting Area, made a comparative inspection on behalf of the leading group of the Party Working Committee of the Starting Area.

Afterwards, Liu Qiang took the lead in making a personal comparison and inspection speech, and the members of the team spoke one by one, seriously carrying out criticism and self-criticism.

In his concluding speech, Liu Qiang pointed out that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the key year to promote the construction of the starting area to take shape. According to the work deployment of the Municipal Party Committee, make good use of the results of this democratic life meeting, strictly grasp the rectification of problems, insist on project-based and engineering-based advancement, and ensure new breakthroughs in various tasks in the starting area.

Liu Qiang emphasized that it is necessary to unswervingly strengthen political construction, take the lead in upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership, take the lead in strengthening the theoretical arm, fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the party central committee, strictly abide by political discipline and rules, and firmly support the “two principles” with practical actions. One establishment” and resolutely achieve “two safeguards”. It is necessary to unswervingly accelerate green, low-carbon and high-quality development, refine task objectives, stabilize economic operation, pay close attention to project construction, and accelerate the construction of key areas. We must unswervingly improve people’s livelihood and well-being, speed up the filling of public service shortcomings, strive to achieve high-quality employment, continue to improve grassroots governance capabilities, and resolutely guard the bottom line of safety. We must unswervingly shoulder the responsibility of strictly governing the party in an all-round way, persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, insist on rectifying the “four winds” and establish new winds simultaneously, and improve the ability and level of integrated promotion of not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt , and constantly promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party.

Chen Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, and Li Guoqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General, attended the meeting.