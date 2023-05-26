The SPD and the Greens are calling for higher health insurance contributions, while the AfD is against it

In order to somehow be able to plug the 17 billion euro deficit of the funds, the contribution assessment limit is now to be increased by up to 46 percent.

The statutory health and long-term care insurance funds are struggling with deficits running into the billions. SPD and Greens want to fill the holes with higher contributions. An analysis by the Bavarian Business Association (vbw) shows: With the new assessment limit of 87,600 euros, the insurance contributions in health and long-term care insurance would increase explosively by up to 46.4 percent.

The labor and social policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, René Springer, explains:

»It’s no secret that the ongoing mass immigration to Germany is putting too much strain on health insurance companies. Millions of strangers can enjoy medical treatment in the Federal Republic at the expense of the contributors. The health system is about to collapse. In order to somehow be able to plug the 17 billion euro deficit of the funds, the contribution assessment limit is now to be increased by up to 46 percent.