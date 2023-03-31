The Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province held the second meeting. Yi Lianhong attended and delivered a speech. Wang Hao made an explanation on the proposal of personnel appointment

From March 30th to 31st, the second meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress was held in Hangzhou. Yi Lianhong, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended and delivered a speech. Governor Wang Hao made an explanation on the proposal on personnel appointments. Chen Jinbiao, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting.

The meeting heard and reviewed the provincial government’s report on the province’s environmental status and the completion of environmental protection goals in 2022, and the report on the construction of the province’s rule of law government in 2022; approved 13 regulations for approval; after deliberation and voting, the meeting decided to accept Wang Chengguo’s resignation The deputy governor of the provincial people’s government decided to appoint the new secretary-general of the provincial government and the main responsible persons of the constituent departments, and appointed and dismissed the main responsible persons of the working institutions of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress. The meeting also passed other personnel appointment and dismissal matters. After the meeting, Yi Lianhong issued letters of appointment to the newly appointed comrades, and the newly appointed comrades took the constitutional oath.

Yi Lianhong pointed out that the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress elected the leaders of various state agencies. All the members of the agency are in place. Standing at a new starting point and embarking on a new journey, we must be sensitive to observe things, have the courage to take responsibility, and be good at accomplishing things, and strive to do a brand-new cause that lives up to the times, history, and the people.

Yi Lianhong emphasized:

All state agencies must always regard learning, thinking and practicing as the way to get things done, learn the spirit of the two sessions to go further, carry out thematic education to a deeper level, practice the “eight-eight strategy” more solidly, continuously enhance work skills, and promote high-quality development Lay a solid foundation.

We must always take investigation and research as the basis of planning, be a “light cavalry” in discovering problems, a “researcher” in analyzing problems, and a “doer” in solving problems, seek opportunities in the overall situation, make decisions at key points, and promote work ideas and measures More scientific, rigorous and effective.

We must always take good laws and good governance as the key to action, improve the legal system across the province, promote the implementation of the rule of law throughout the chain, comprehensively protect the overall situation of the center, promote the integration of legislative decision-making and reform decision-making, and promote economic and social undertakings on the track of the rule of law run.

It is necessary to always take collaboration as the party to work together, improve the collaborative working mechanism between the people’s congress and the “one government, one committee and two courts”, closely link and guide the work of the city and county people’s congresses, closely follow the integrated development pattern of the Yangtze River Delta, and better twist into a “one” The power of “strand rope” forms a “game of chess” pattern.

We must always regard diligence and honesty as the foundation of doing things. The new provincial-level state organs and their members must always keep in mind the words “diligence” and “integrity”, and strive to be a clean and exemplary leader.

Other deputy directors and secretary-generals of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress attended the meeting, and relevant deputy governors of the provincial government and relevant persons in charge of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, Provincial Court, and Provincial Procuratorate attended the meeting.