TLC, November 6th event of the Higher School of Specialization in Telecommunications with sector experts and university professors

100 years of specialist training, from telegraphy to Artificial Intelligence

The Higher School of Specialization in Telecommunications established by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, on the occasion of its centenary, organized the event entitled Monday 6 November, at its headquarters in Viale America, Rome. “The SSSTLC from telegraphy to artificial intelligence: 100 years of specialized training in telecommunications”.

From 10.00 to 12.30, university professors, sector experts and public administration managers, with a view to strengthening synergieswill enliven the day’s debate with specific interventions regarding infrastructures, telecommunications architectures, legislation and the regulatory framework, artificial intelligence, network and information security, communication and accessibility.

During the event the objectives of training of the School, increasingly oriented towards providing professional figures working in the sector with an update and an integrated vision of the world of TLC, whose applications for enrollment in the 2023/24 post-university course have been extended to 20 November.

The event can also be followed remotely by requesting the link to the following email This email address is protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

