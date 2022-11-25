On November 24, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the fire accident of Henan Anyang Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd. The requirements put forward when investigating and guiding the epidemic prevention and control work in Chongqing, and further research and deployment in the epidemic prevention and control to better serve the masses and maintain social security and stability.

Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Command, district coordinators and key district and county supervisors attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the fire accident in Anyang, Henan fully reflected the great importance attached to production safety, fully demonstrated the deep feelings of the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and provided us with a good job of safety and stability during the epidemic. Important to follow. At present, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work is at the most strenuous and critical stage, and the prevention and control tasks are still arduous and arduous, and there is no room for slack. The whole city must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, always adhere to the people-centered development idea, maintain the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and implement the “epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”. Requirements, better respond to and solve the reasonable demands of the masses, maintain the order of epidemic prevention in accordance with the law and regulations, effectively maintain the harmony and stability of the overall social situation, strengthen confidence, continue to tackle difficulties, and resolutely win the battle against the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to accelerate the eradication of social problems. Take up a fighting stance of fighting tough battles, race against time, and use fast to control fast, further optimize the work process, improve the work efficiency of all aspects of epidemic prevention and control, and take effective prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, so as to achieve “four responses and four efforts”, Nissin At the end of the day, we strive to achieve social zero in the shortest possible time, continuously consolidate and expand the results of prevention and control, and further boost the confidence of the whole society in fighting the epidemic. It is necessary to better protect the normal production and life of the masses. Strengthen the organization of supply sources, unblock logistics channels, deliver daily necessities to the masses in a timely manner, provide basic livelihood services such as medical treatment for residents, implement policies that benefit the people, and solve the urgent problems of the masses. Strictly close the closed-loop operation of key enterprises to ensure that the production of enterprises will not be lost, and the supply chain of the industrial chain will be stable. It is necessary to do a good job in guiding the masses’ thoughts in depth and meticulously. Adopt diversified methods, increase publicity through multiple channels, and actively report the good deeds and heart-warming stories of ordinary people in the prevention and control of the epidemic, so as to convey positive energy and create a good atmosphere for the anti-epidemic work. Release authoritative information in a timely manner, strengthen policy publicity and interpretation, actively respond to the concerns of the masses, and provide targeted psychological counseling and humanistic care to effectively alleviate the anxiety of the masses. Increase efforts to deal with and crack down on rumors related to the epidemic. We must go all out to maintain social stability. Strictly implement the safety production responsibility system, further focus on the investigation and rectification of various risks and hidden dangers in key places and key areas, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. Unblock the channels for reporting the demands of the masses, actively resolve various conflicts and disputes, and severely crack down on illegal and criminal acts such as using the epidemic to drive up prices in accordance with the law. It is necessary to strengthen the rational deployment of personnel. Coordinate the professional forces in the city and support forces outside the city, give full play to the role of sinking cadres, volunteers, and supply guarantee personnel, enrich the community’s prevention and control and service guarantee forces, and provide strong support for the anti-epidemic work. The front-line epidemic prevention personnel have been fighting continuously and working very hard. We should give them more care, understanding, and support, and implement various protective measures so that they can devote themselves to the fight against the epidemic with peace of mind and safety. All departments at all levels in the city must adhere to the responsibility of guarding the soil and fulfilling their responsibilities, shoulder the political responsibility of promoting the development of one side and ensuring the safety of one side, and do a good job in organizing, publicizing and serving the masses with enthusiasm, so as to further unite as one and unite to fight the epidemic Strong synergy.

