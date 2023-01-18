On January 18, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work, convey the spirit of learning and implementing the Central Political and Legal Work Conference and the National United Front Ministerial Conference, and listen to the province’s new crown epidemic prevention and control work. Report on the work situation and study the deployment of the next step. At the same time, the meeting set up a meeting of the Leading Group for Safe Guangdong Construction of the Provincial Party Committee and a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Working Committee of the Provincial Party Committee. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work, follow the strategic deployment of the 20th CPC National Congress, fully implement the overall national security concept, unswervingly follow the road of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, and adhere to coordinated development and Safety, strive to promote the modernization of political and legal work in our province, and provide a strong guarantee for Guangdong to take the lead in the country and create new brilliance in the new journey. We must earnestly do a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and maintaining stability, thoroughly investigate and resolve various conflicts and disputes, crack down on prominent violations and crimes in accordance with the law, innovate and improve the social governance system, solidly promote comprehensive law-based governance of the province, and deepen political and legal reforms. Build a higher level of safe Guangdong and rule of law in Guangdong. We must focus on the current work of maintaining stability, fully implement the security measures for the Spring Festival travel, continue to strengthen social security, and strive to create a safe, stable, happy and peaceful environment for the people of the province to celebrate the Spring Festival.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on doing a good job in the party’s united front work in the new era, effectively strengthen the ideological consciousness, political consciousness, and action consciousness of consolidating and developing the most extensive patriotic united front, and earnestly plan to do a good job in all aspects of the united front in our province. This work will continue to improve the work pattern of the United Front Work. It is necessary to focus on studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and guide members of the United Front to transform their deep understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments” into a high degree of awareness of “two maintenances”, so as to ensure that the United Front work always follows the correct political direction go ahead. It is necessary to serve the overall situation of reform and development, and guide members of the united front to actively participate in the key tasks determined by the provincial party committee and the provincial government. We must adhere to the great unity and great alliance, strengthen the unity and cooperation with the democratic parties and people without party affiliation, do a good job in the work of non-party intellectuals and people from new social classes, and earnestly do a good job in the work of ethnic religions, private economic united front, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese affairs. Gather a powerful force of unity and struggle.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought, earnestly plan and do a good job in our province’s foreign affairs work under the new situation, give full play to the role of the Party Committee’s Foreign Affairs Working Committee in setting the direction, planning the overall situation, grasping overall planning, and promoting implementation, so as to vigorously promote foreign affairs work High-quality development will make due contributions to serving the country’s overall diplomacy and local economic and social development. We must fully serve major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, deepen and expand global partnerships through pragmatic exchanges and cooperation in multiple fields at the local level. It is necessary to actively serve the high-level opening up and high-quality development of our province, take the “dual zones” and the construction of the three major platforms of Hengqin, Qianhai, and Nansha as the guide, steadily expand institutional opening, continuously optimize the layout of opening up, and lay a good foundation for the “five external areas” Linkage” combined boxing to build a higher level of open economy. It is necessary to actively promote people-to-people friendship and heart-to-heart communication, carry out in-depth cultural exchanges with foreign countries, and tell the story of the Communist Party of China, the story of China, and the story of Guangdong.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the decisions and deployments of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, accurately grasp the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, fully implement various measures of “Class B and Class B management”, go all out to prevent and control the epidemic before and after the Spring Festival, and resolutely protect the Good health and safety of the people. It is necessary to focus on strengthening the treatment and prevention and control work in rural areas, promote the sinking of medical resources, effectively improve the diagnosis and treatment capabilities of township and village health centers, and enrich the service guarantee force in rural areas. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, respond to the concerns of the masses in a timely manner, advocate self-health monitoring before returning home, reduce the risk of the spread of the epidemic during the Spring Festival, and further consolidate the strong foundation of mass prevention and control.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Nanfang Daily reporters Xu Lin and Luo Xiaohua

Correspondent Yue Zong