The Sudanese army announces the destruction and receipt of 19 combat vehicles, a “Katyusha” launcher, and a number of communication devices

14
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Sudani Net:
General Command of the Armed Forces
Further to our statement today, 20:7, our forces destroyed (8) combat vehicles and captured (11) vehicles, as well as receiving a Katyusha launcher and communication devices, and the count is in progress.
Heaven and eternity for our righteous martyrs, and a speedy recovery for the wounded
Glory and steadfastness to our proud people and their armed forces
Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Sat 10: 8
