Home » The Sudanese army announces the destruction and receipt of 19 combat vehicles, a “Katyusha” launcher, and a number of communication devices
News

The Sudanese army announces the destruction and receipt of 19 combat vehicles, a “Katyusha” launcher, and a number of communication devices

by admin
The Sudanese army announces the destruction and receipt of 19 combat vehicles, a “Katyusha” launcher, and a number of communication devices

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Further to our statement today, 20:7, our forces destroyed (8) combat vehicles and captured (11) vehicles, as well as receiving a Katyusha launcher and communication devices, and the count is in progress.

Heaven and eternity for our righteous martyrs, and a speedy recovery for the wounded
Glory and steadfastness to our proud people and their armed forces
Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Sat 10: 8

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Adel El-Baz writes: It's okay, army

You may also like

The XXVIII edition of Restauro kicks off in...

Sparrowhawks of Togo: the staff of the senior...

With the eyes of a cyclist, Caracol gets...

Space exploration and the fight against climate change...

National Assembly promotes tuna conservation and green growth...

The change revolution

Let’s talk, the special on training is online

Too many make-up days lead to complaints from...

Legality protects me to demand information from the...

Table tennis students in Vasto: an unprecedented success

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy