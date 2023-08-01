The Universiade Effect: Chengdu Experiences Boom in Tourism and Retail Sales

Chengdu Universiade Boosts Tourism and Economy, “Rongbao” Merchandise in High Demand

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, July 31 (Reporter Hu Xu) – The Chengdu Universiade is not only attracting athletes from around the world but is also having a significant impact on the local tourism and economy. With the popularity of the Universiade’s mascot, “Rongbao,” soaring on social media, licensed products related to the event are in high demand.

Ms. Zhao, a tourist visiting Chengdu with her daughter, expressed her excitement at being able to purchase a limited edition “Rongbao” doll at an official licensed retail store of the Games. She stated, “I’m so lucky, I didn’t expect to buy a limited edition ‘Rongbao’ in an offline store! ‘Rongbao’ is very popular on social media now.”

The opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade featured panda elements, with award-winning athletes each receiving a “face-changing panda” souvenir. This has led to the increasing popularity of the event’s mascot, “Rongbao,” on the Internet. According to Beijing Yuanlong Yatu Culture Communication Co., Ltd., the manufacturer and retailer of licensed products for the Chengdu Universiade, the sales of these products are skyrocketing, and there is an urgent need to replenish the goods.

With the peak summer tourist season coinciding with the Universiade, Chengdu’s tourism industry has experienced a significant boost. Popular attractions such as the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the Jinsha Site Museum, Du Fu Thatched Cottage, Wuhou Temple, and Jinli have seen a sharp increase in the number of visitors. Data from “Qunar” indicates that hotel reservations in Chengdu during the Universiade have increased by 2.7 times compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, “Fliggy” data reveals that the number of international air ticket bookings to Chengdu during the Universiade has soared by nearly 10 times compared to last year.

In line with the current trend of travelers sending their purchases and souvenirs home while traveling abroad, Chengdu tourists are opting to express ship their popular local snacks, souvenirs, and “Rongbao” merchandise back home. According to JD Express, since July, its express delivery volume in Chengdu has increased by nearly 50% year-on-year.

The couriers at the Chengdu Shiling Sales Department of JD Express, especially those responsible for the distribution in the Chengdu Universiade Village area, have been the busiest. The express delivery volume in this area has increased by more than 10 times in July. Liu Qi, one of the courier brothers, explained, “More than ten boxes of special products, food, and drinks were delivered this afternoon. Volunteers and staff have a lot of orders. They guarantee the daily needs of the athletes, and we guarantee their daily needs. Honourable.”

Professor Tang Jiqiang, chief economist of Xicai Think Tank of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, believes that the popularity of “Rongbao” merchandise both online and offline, the surge in tourist traffic to attractions, and the increase in urban express deliveries all demonstrate the “economic amplification” effect of the Universiade. It is evident that the “event economy” is bursting with vitality and will play a crucial role in consumption and economic growth for the entire city.

In conclusion, the Chengdu Universiade is bringing not only sporting excellence to the forefront but also significant economic benefits to Chengdu, making it a win-win situation for the city and its residents.

