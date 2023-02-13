1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

There was a large-scale rain and snow in the central and eastern regions yesterday, and some parts of Northeast China experienced a significant drop in temperature:From 08:00 to 06:00 yesterday, some areas in central and northern Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia and other places experienced light to moderate snowfall and local heavy snowfall; Moderate snow, rain or sleet; moderate or heavy rain in parts of southern Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and northern Jiangxi.

From 05:00 today to 05:00 yesterday, some areas in central Inner Mongolia, northern Shanxi, northern Hebei, northern Beijing, southern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, eastern and southwestern Liaoning, and central Shandong experienced a temperature drop of 6-10°C, and the local drop exceeded 12°C.

2. Abroad

Continued rain and snow in North America, local heavy rain and snow in Central Europe and West Asia：In the past week, there has been rainy and snowy weather in the western and eastern United States, and southwestern Canada; heavy snow, local blizzards or heavy snowfalls have occurred in parts of southern Central Europe, central and southern Eastern Europe, western Northern Europe, southwestern Iran, Turkey, and northern Pakistan; Light to moderate rains and local heavy to heavy rains occurred in the north, southeastern Africa, and Southeast Asian islands.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) Central and eastern regions of Northwest ChinaThere is rain and snow

On the 13th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in the central and eastern parts of Northwest China, the Western Sichuan Plateau and other places. Among them, there were heavy snowfalls in southeastern Gansu and western Qinling Mountains in Shaanxi. There was light rain in most of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, South China, and the eastern part of Southwest China, and moderate rain in some areas.

(2) Cold air continues to affect the southern region

From the 13th to the 14th, the northwestern region and the areas south of the Yangtze River experienced a drop in temperature of 4-8°C, and local temperatures in southern Jiangnan and northern South China dropped by more than 10°C, accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4-5 and gusts of around magnitude 6. In addition, from the 18th to the 20th, there will be another weak cold air affecting the central and eastern regions of our country.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) There are cold waves, rain and snow in most of North America

In the next three days, there will be a strong rain and snow process in the eastern United States and most of Canada. There will be heavy rain or heavy rain in some areas, and heavy snow in northern areas. The above-mentioned areas will experience a 4-6°C drop in temperature from west to east, and the local temperature drop can reach 8°C, accompanied by 4-6 winds and 7-8 gusts.

(2) There is rain and snow in West Asia and Central Asia

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in northern Iran, Afghanistan, eastern Tajikistan, and central Kazakhstan, and local heavy snow. The temperature in these areas is significantly lower than that of the same period in previous years.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on February 13th to 08:00 on February 14th,There are light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Tibet, central and eastern Northwest China, and western Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there are local heavy snowfalls in southeastern Tibet, southeastern Gansu, and western Qinling Mountains in Shaanxi (5～ 7mm); the southeast of Northwest China, most of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, eastern part of Southwest China, South China, and most of Taiwan Island have light rain and some areas have moderate rain. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula, northern Hebei, Shandong Peninsula, eastern Jiangnan, and South China coastal areas, and 6-7 winds in parts of Tibet and other places (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 13th to 08:00 on February 14th)

From 08:00 on February 14th to 08:00 on February 15th,There is light snow in parts of northeast Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, northern Tibet, and western Qinghai; Sichuan Basin, western Hunan, southeastern Fujian, southwestern Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, southern Guangxi, southern Guangdong, and Hainan Island There was light rain in parts of Taiwan, Taiwan and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Liaoning, Tibet, western Qinghai, Shandong Peninsula, and eastern Zhejiang (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 14th to 08:00 on February 15th)

From 08:00 on February 15th to 08:00 on February 16th,Some areas in the mountainous areas of western Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, and southern Qinghai experienced light to moderate snowfall. Among them, there were local heavy snowfalls (5-7 mm) in the mountainous areas of western Xinjiang and other places; southeastern Tibet, western Sichuan Basin, Yunnan There was light rain in parts of most parts, Hainan Island, Taiwan Island and other places. There are 5-7 winds in some areas of Tibet and other places (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 15th to 08:00 on February 16th)

