They dismantled "pot" of micro-trafficking in Valledupar
They dismantled "pot" of micro-trafficking in Valledupar

They dismantled "pot" of micro-trafficking in Valledupar

In an operation by the National Police, they dismantled a micro-trafficking pot located in the Brisas de la Popa neighborhood, northwest of Valledupar. The diligence was carried out through a search warrant managed by an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the house they found two 9-millimeter pistol-type firearms, a pound of marijuana and 250 grams of coke base.

At the site they also captured two people who were left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying narcotics.

According to the authorities, the operation in the sector is due to the high influence of the area in the face of homicides in the city and other acts of insecurity.

