Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira prepares its debut in the 2023 Women’s League where the Matecañas group has all the illusion of consolidating the great campaign carried out the previous year and fighting in search of the title and qualification for the Copa Libertadores. Those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio and Juliana Londoño also participated in the presentation of their payroll last Monday, January 22, and received applause and a standing ovation from the public as a token of appreciation for what was done in 2022.

With dates and times to be confirmed by Dimayor, the first day of the women’s championship was raffled where the redjiamarillas will start at home against Deportivo Independiente Medellín, in one of the most attractive duels of the first date. The squad continues to carry out its preseason work, polishing details to go out on the pitch in the best possible way.

They did not meet the schedule

Despite the fact that last year the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, had stated that by 2023 there would be a league with better conditions and a longer duration, looking for similarities with the men’s, everything remained a promise and not they complied with the players.

This is how the contest will start on February 4 and will end on June 30 and as explained by Dimayor, it will only last four months due to the Women’s World Cup that will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to September 20. August.

There will be 17 teams in action

Deportivo Cali

Santa Fe

cali america

Deportivo Pereira

Junior

Sports Tolima

Equity

Atletico Huila

rangers

Bucaramanga

Real Santander

Independent Medellin

Cortuluá

millionaires

sports grass

National Athletic

Boyaca Chico

Only Axis team

Once again Deportivo Pereira will be the only team representing women’s soccer in the Coffee Region, given the absence and little interest of Deportes Quindío and Once Caldas to participate in the contest. From the capital of Risaralda, an interesting and fruitful process has been working in football with women, reflected in the national competitions with the departmental selection in its different categories.

This is what the red and yellow players think

Michelle Lugo (new player): “Very happy to be here, to represent such a big club, with high expectations of doing well and putting the name of Deportivo Pereira at the top. We aspire to be able to qualify for the final, reach the Copa Libertadores, play a good role and above all perform well in goal”.

Elsa Gómez: “Debuting with Professor Carlos Ariel Osorio who, from the Risaralda club and team, has shaken my hand and has opened the doors for me to have a good process. I think we have an excellent team and I know that each one of us goes with the conviction of doing things in the best way and making very good decisions on the pitch”.

Valentina Rojas: “It is a great privilege for me, it is an opportunity that I want to make the most of, every player would like to have it and it is definitely an achievement to be here. We are always going to work as a team, each game we are going to work hard and handle it in the best way”.

Laura Orozco (new player): “I am very happy to be at the club, I am from Buenaventura, I was at América de Cali, it is satisfying to come here, to receive you in the best way and now that the tournament begins to do my best for the team, always with all the attitude and go out to win”.

First date scheduling

Juniversity vs Sports Tolima

Cortuluá vs América de Cali

Deportivo Cali vs Real Santander

Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente Medellin

Llaneros vs. Bucaramanga

Millionaires vs Grass

National vs Chico

Equity vs. Huila

Given:

Deportivo Pereira retains a large percentage of its 2022 base roster, with the exception of Leidy Chica and Angie Salazar who left the team to Junior and Cali respectively.