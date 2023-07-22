They present the tourist potential of the city of Hernandarias in Curitiba

Carlos Benítez, director of Tourism of the municipality of Hernandarias, together with a Paraguayan delegation, participated in a tourism promotion event in the capital of the state of Paraná, Brazil.

The director of Tourism of the municipality of Hernandarias, Carlos Benítez, presented all the tourist potential of the city of Hernandarias, with his outstanding participation that was carried out within the framework of the strategic axes of promotion of the Master Plan for Sustainable Development of the Tourism Sector of Paraguay, carried out in the city of Curitiba, Brazil.

The trade mission took place in the capital of the state of Paraná, and focused on positioning the tourism offer in the Brazilian market through the presentation of the “Paraguay: only for you” campaign, which offers captivating experiences for visitors.

The event was attended by approximately 42 people, including tour operators, travel agents and representatives of the Curitiba tourism sector. The main objective was to publicize all the tourist potential of Paraguay and highlight the various attractions it offers. The Paraguayan delegation was made up of prominent representatives of the sector.

In addition, there was the participation of Paraguayan companies such as Fortín SA and San Onofre, who contributed to the event with their products for raffles among the attendees. These companies also provided souvenirs, accommodation vouchers and tourist visits.

During the presentation, the technical adviser of the National Secretariat of Tourism (Senatur), Andrés Ortiz, highlighted the “Destination Paraguay”, which includes rural and authentic experiences, nature tourism, community tourism, the Jesuit route, the sugarcane route, gastronomic tours, artisan routes, cultural routes, among other attractions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Consul Celso Riquelme and Ambassador María Amarilla of the Consulate General of Paraguay in Curitiba, as well as Minister Elisa Aguayo. Also present were Marcio Núñez, secretary of tourism for the State of Paraná, and Fernando Macedo, president of the Asunción Convention & Visitors Bureau and general director of Bourbon Asunción.

The participation of the director of Tourism of the municipality of Hernandarias in this commercial mission reinforces the commitment of the city and Paraguay in promoting their tourist attractions in the international market; and with events like this, the aim is to increase the flow of tourists and strengthen the local economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

