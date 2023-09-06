Tragedy Strikes in Fuzhou: Bodies of Missing Policeman Found after Fire Truck Washed Away

Tragedy struck in Fuzhou City as the bodies of a missing policeman and two firefighters were found after their fire truck was washed away in heavy floods caused by the combination of two typhoons. The unprecedented heavy rains, caused by Typhoons “Sula” and “Hai Anemone”, resulted in severe flooding in many areas of the city.

On the morning of September 5, Ke Jiayong, the director of the Tangqian Police Station of the Yongtai County Public Security Bureau, received an emergency report of people trapped on a flooded mountain road. Without hesitation, Ke Jiayong and eight firefighters rushed to the scene to carry out the rescue operation.

However, the situation quickly escalated as the water became increasingly fierce. Ke Jiayong and the other nine rescuers were swept away by the powerful currents along with their vehicle. Despite the efforts of the rescue team, only six firefighters were successfully rescued, while two firefighters tragically lost their lives.

The search and rescue operation continued tirelessly, determined to find Ke Jiayong. Finally, in the early morning hours of September 6, his body was located over 60 kilometers downstream from the incident.

The heroic actions of Ke Jiayong and his fellow firefighters are a testament to their bravery and dedication to protecting the lives of others. As news of their tragic deaths spread, people across the city expressed their grief and admiration for these selfless individuals.

The Fuzhou Public Security Bureau extends its condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased. The entire city mourns the loss of these brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The authorities are now focusing on recovery efforts and evaluating the damage caused by the heavy rains and flooding. Measures will be implemented to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future, ensuring the safety of both rescue personnel and the general public in similar emergency situations.

The impact of the superimposed typhoons has brought devastation to Fuzhou City, and the loss of these brave individuals serves as a painful reminder of the destructive power of nature. The community will come together to support the bereaved families and honor the memory of the fallen heroes during this difficult time.

