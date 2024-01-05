Two individuals arrested for the murder of a girl of joy – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The DCPJ arrested two individuals suspected of murder on December 22 and 28, 2023. These are C. Alain Patrick Wossonato, a Burkinabé aged 36, a retired gendarme passing through Lomé, and T. Merveil, a Togolese aged 22, a student living in Lomé. The first person cited had also been the subject of a call for witnessesth last December 3.

According to a press release made public by the police, on the morning of November 15, 2023, Miss F., a 22-year-old girl, requested a police service to help her friend who was seriously injured with a knife following the attack. of which they were victims at the hands of two strangers.

» Miss F. explains that she and her friend are happy girls and that they were approached around three o’clock in the morning in the Avédji Limousine district by two young men in a car with Burkinabé registration. Following an agreement, they got into the young men’s car. But instead of going to Agoè “interchange” as agreed, these individuals instead locked the vehicle doors and rushed towards Adéticopé, despite the protests of the girls. In a dark alley far from the homes in Tsikplonou Kondji, they stopped and started beating the two girls while demanding their cell phones. Miss F. who immediately handed hers over was spared. Her friend who refused to comply was violently hit in the face then stabbed by the criminals. After this attack, the girls were pushed out of the car,” explains the police.

The police, contacted by Miss F., immediately went to the scene. “There she found F.’s friend dying and the criminals’ car stuck in the mud and abandoned. The victim died a few moments later in a local hospital,” read the press release.

The police add that the exploitation of the testimony of Miss F. and the traces and clues collected at the crime scene made it possible to formally identify the name C. Alain Patrick Wossonato. “Based on the information collected, the name C. Alain Patrick Wossonato was arrested on December 22, 2023 in a hotel in Cotonou, thanks to the cooperation of the Republican police of Benin. Handed over to the Togolese police, he admitted the facts during his hearing and designated the man named Merveil as co-perpetrator of this crime,” indicates the police.

The latter, according to the police, will be arrested on the night of December 28 to 29, 2023 in a ghetto. “When asked about the motive for the crime, they explained that their objective was to seize phones and other valuables that they had to resell to guarantee the means for their drug consumption,” the police said.

These individuals will be presented to the Public Prosecutor at the Lomé High Court to answer for their crime. The National Police take this opportunity to invite young girls to be very careful and remind people that there are serious risks in following strangers for promises of money.

The National Police also expresses its deep gratitude to the population for their collaboration following the call for witnesses concerning Mr. C. Alain Patrick Wossonato launched on its page on December 3, 2023.

Togotopnews

