In-depth analysis and stimulating discussion are guaranteed with these two speakers: The data forensic scientist and retired detective Uwe Sailer and the co-founder of Antifa Wels, lawyer and journalist Robert Eiter come to Steyr and devote themselves to the broad topic of “right-wing extremism in Upper Austria”. It begins on Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Working World Museum. Admission, more of a fee, is five euros.

Both speakers are known for not mincing their words and for pointing out and denouncing right-wing activities in everyday life as well as in social media. For example, Uwe Sailer will take on the right-wing extremist media in Upper Austria, first of all unmask them as such and in a next step show who works there and how attempts are made to influence and manipulate public opinion. As reported, such a medium called “Wochenblick” recently had to stop operating for economic reasons. Others try to fill this gap.

As is well known, a local television station in Steyr drifted to the extreme right during the pandemic and regularly offers a platform to men like the head of the Identitarian Movement (IBÖ) Martin Sellner.

Eiter’s input promises to be no less exciting. “Investigate and prevent right-wing extremist crimes in Upper Austria – new prohibition law” is the announcement for his contribution.

The event on March 13 is organized by an alliance of Grandmas Against Right, Museum Arbeitswelt, Dominikanerhaus and Mauthausen Committee Steyr. www.museumarbeitswelt.at

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! See also Inner Mongolia Alxa Left Banner announces the main activity trajectory of positive people to the epaper