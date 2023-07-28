US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Expresses Support for Guatemalan Presidential Candidates

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, has revealed that he has been in communication with the candidates for the presidency of Guatemala. In a post on his Twitter account, Nichols stated that he spoke with candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo to emphasize the United States‘ support for the right of Guatemalans to choose their leaders through free and fair elections.

Furthermore, Nichols announced that the US will continue working with the private sector, civil society in Guatemala, international partners, and the Organization of American States to support the electoral process. The importance of democracy and citizen participation for the stability of Guatemala was also emphasized by Nichols.

Sandra Torres, from the National Unity of Hope (UNE), expressed agreement with Nichols’ statement on her own Twitter account. She stressed the need to strengthen the right of Guatemalans to elect their authorities in transparent and fair elections.

Torres and Arévalo, from the Seed Movement, are set to compete in the upcoming presidential election on August 20.

Additionally, Nichols had previously spoken out for the integrity of the electoral process in Guatemala. He revealed that he had communicated with Guatemalan foreign minister Mario Bucaro Flores, emphasizing the vital importance of allowing the second round of elections to take place without interference or harassment towards candidates and political parties.

Nichols highlighted that “Guatemalans have the right to choose their rulers” in his tweet.

As the printing of the 9,631,068 ballots for the presidential election commenced on July 27, preparations are well underway for the second round of elections.

The communication between Nichols and the Guatemalan presidential candidates demonstrates the continued international attention and support for a transparent and democratic electoral process. With the elections only a few weeks away, Guatemala’s political future is at a crucial juncture.

