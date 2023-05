The Pereira Official Fire Department temporarily closed the pass that leads to the township of La Florida. The intense rains of the last hours generated landslides in the area, which represents a risk to the stability of the road and the safety of drivers.

Firefighters close the road that leads to the corregimiento of La Florida, in Pereira. pic.twitter.com/2u5vNXGxNU — Manuel Diaz (@manuel_ygnacio) May 21, 2023