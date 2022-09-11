(iLMeteo.it) – Sunny weekend but with some thunderstorm pitfalls. The raging bad weather of the last two days has left the country, with the cyclone heading towards the Balkans and later towards Romania and Ukraine. However, this cyclone leaves some open ‘wounds’ and a residual instability especially on its tail, therefore on the eastern flank of our peninsula.

Moments of meteorological uncertainty are expected from the North-East towards Romagna, some isolated downpours also from Campania towards Basilicata in the next few hours: but as we often repeat, a thunderstorm of 30-50 minutes, already quite persistent due to the type of phenomenon, does not determine a cloudy sky for 24 hours.

Hence the perception of some users of wrong forecasts in recent days: ‘you said it was bad’, in reality strong thunderstorms were forecast. Thunderstorms that arrived, even more intense than expected in some areas, but as we know followed by large spells, being ephemeral phenomena.

Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, therefore confirms a marked improvement with the return of high pressure and prevalence of the sun. However, there will be ‘leopard spot’ storm phenomena on the eastern sector and locally also on the Lower Tyrrhenian: they are the legacy of the cyclone that brought raging bad weather to central-northern Italy between Wednesday and Friday, with some downpours also in the South.

Showers scattered

In summary, Saturday will see some rain in the morning in Emilia Romagna and Campania, during the day there will be storms on the eastern Alps in subsequent descent towards the high plains of Veneto and locally possible up to the coasts of the Upper Adriatic, including Romagna. Elsewhere the context will be sunny and with pleasant temperatures, a bit of heat will persist only in the South.

Sunday will see some more instability in the Adriatic regions, closer to the cyclone which in the meantime will have moved towards Serbia and Romania. Isolated downpours are expected in the open sea in transfer to the coasts, from the Marche to Puglia but in a sunny context. At times we will find some more clouds also on the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

In conclusion, when in Summer we say ‘strong storms coming’ it means sun with thunderstorms, when we expect ‘good weather except thunderstorms’ we want to report sun with thunderstorms: so where is the difference?

In the case of ‘strong storms arriving’ we must be careful of possible strong phenomena over most of the country, in the case of ‘good weather except thunderstorms’ the forecast is decidedly more optimistic with only a few isolated and short-lasting showers: but, of course to understand this crazy late summer weather, you need to follow the daily updates and check the forecast for your location well.

IN DETAIL

Saturday 10. In the north: some showers on the eastern Alps and Emilia Romagna. Center: mostly sunny. In the south: sunny and very hot, possible downpour in Campania.

Sunday 11. In the north: mostly sunny. In the center: sunny except for some showers on the Adriatic side and close to the hills. In the south: sunny and very hot, scattered clouds in Puglia, Campania and Calabria.

Monday 12th. In the north: sun and sultry heat. In the center: sunny and warm. In the south: good weather with rising temperatures and warm during the day.

Trend. Return of the African Anti-Cyclone also towards the Center-North with increasing heat and mugginess. From Thursday probable worsening in the North in extension then also towards the Center-South.

iLMeteo.it