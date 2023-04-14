Home News Webinar “What knowledge, skills and competences for document management?”
Webinar “What knowledge, skills and competences for document management?”

Il April 21st the webinar will be held What knowledge, skills and competences for document management? organized by Form PA e AgID.

The Agency for Digital Italy has published the Guidelines for the formation, management and conservation of IT documents, a fundamental document in the digitization processes of administrative practices and to facilitate the transition to a fully digital administration. The regulatory text required public bodies to comply with the various obligations contained therein by January 2022 to improve the quality of document management and therefore the digital transformation processes.

The training meeting will focus on what knowledge, skills and abilities are necessary for document management in the PA.

The webinar concludes the cycle of training events held as part of the Line 3 PA data and documents – Document management with which Formez PA supported the Agency for digital Italy in the dissemination of knowledge for the implementation of the Guidelines on the formation, management and conservation of IT documents. The activity envisaged the creation of webinars on the various aspects relating to the application of the “Guidelines for the formation, management and conservation of IT documents” and a massive online course Training, management and conservation of IT documents.

The initiative is part of the activities of the Information and training project for the digital transition for the implementation of the “Italia Login – the citizen’s home” project under the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020.

