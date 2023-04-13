Electronic science – by Wadih Lahrash As is usual for the man, Mr. Abdullah Boano, a prominent leading member of the Justice and Development Party, unleashed expressions of fallacies and defamation, in a post that some websites volunteered to republish. The man concealed behind his natural right to comment on a bill that amounts to a decree regarding the creation of An interim committee to manage the affairs of the National Press Council.

And since the man chose to express his position on an issue of concern to society as a whole in a way that reflects a certain cultural level in managing the discussion regarding this important issue, it is our right to comment and comment on the contents of this opinion.

Thus, the leader of a political party decided to take advantage of the opportunity and seize it to settle narrow political scores. Boano stressed that the most important thing in this regard is not to deepen the discussion on an issue of public interest, but rather the most important thing for him is to settle narrow political scores with the minister supervising the sector. By saying, “This minister, who hardly gets out of one scandal until he enters another,” and that he “chose the politics of scandals as an identity inherent to his management, and let me remind you of the (Toto) scandal, O God, while I am fasting.”

And when Mr. Boano spoke in the language of scandals in the conduct of public affairs, he had to allocate for this reminder more weighty and dangerous scandals known and experienced by previous government experiences, as is the case with regard to the scandal of the Sheikh Minister and his young masseuse, and the scandal of bedrooms in ministerial offices. , and the scandal of nudity in evening parties that was broadcast directly on the national public television channels, and other scandals that will remain firmly rooted in the history of government practice in our country.

What is certain is that Mr. Boano and his party, who were thrown by the voters to very late ranks in the political opposition, is considered the last person who can speak jealously about the freedom of the press and expression and the organization of the press profession. Perhaps it will help him to review the tragedies that the national press experienced during the ten years of this arrangement. The party is for the affairs of the country, as Moroccan journalists were subjected to trials and many of them spent many years in prison, and others are still in prison because of initiating public lawsuits during the reign of the two governments of the Justice and Development Party. Perhaps, in his capacity as head of the Justice and Development team in a previous term, he remembers today that His Ministers of Justice and Communication are the ones who introduced amendments to the Press and Publication Law, according to which publishing crimes were transferred from the Press and Publication Law to the Criminal Code, in a precedent reminiscent of what happened in the 1973 amendments that followed serious political developments in the country. Boano led his capacity as President His party team at the time for the House of Representatives campaigned vigorously to ensure the ratification of these dangerous amendments. Perhaps he will recall with us today the signature of his party, along with other parties, on a statement of betrayal of citizens in Al Hoceima, in a precedent that has not been witnessed in the modern history of Morocco.

This self-denial is not strange to the comrades of Abdullah Boano, and this constant willingness to do the deed and the opposite of the deed at the same time is not new to the Boano group, whose party leader signs the declaration of normalization with the Israeli entity without the Brotherhood showing any opposition or opposition reaction. But as soon as the ink of the signature dried up, they went out to public opinion in the clothes of opponents of normalization and those who denounce it.

Abdallah Boano, as usual, did not bother to verify the information he tried to prove with what he emptied from his insides when he replied that “one of the most important bodies working in the press sector, and it is related to the Moroccan Federation of Newspaper Publishers,” did not sign the social agreement (not the collective agreement, Boano also claimed that), to what he called “its refusal to extend the mandate of the National Press Council” and in this claim, the federation itself, which revealed in an official statement that it is not concerned with this agreement because it did not participate in it.

They are the outgoings of Boano, which are similar to the outgoings of a person (Majzoub). People do not pay much attention to them, and they do not have any effect.