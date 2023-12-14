On December 13, 2023, a historic meeting took place in Hanoi, Vietnam as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong jointly met with representatives of young people and friendly people from China and Vietnam. The meeting was a significant moment in the long-standing relations between the two countries.

The warm welcome at the National Convention Center in Hanoi set the stage for a cordial and meaningful interaction between the leaders and the representatives. The meeting was filled with joy, with flowers, party flags, and national flags of both countries creating a festive atmosphere.

During his speech, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of the traditional friendship between China and Vietnam and announced the establishment of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance. He highlighted the historical support and solidarity between the two countries, especially during the process of striving for national independence and liberation. Xi Jinping also underlined the commitment to win-win cooperation and a shared future, emphasizing the need for continued unity and collaboration between the two nations.

President Ho Chi Minh’s poem, “Vietnam and China have a deep friendship, comrades and brothers,” was referenced as an indelible historical memory representing the strong bond between the people of China and Vietnam.

Xi Jinping also expressed three key hopes for the youth of both countries. He called for them to be inheritors of the China-Vietnam friendship, participants in the revitalization of the Asia-Pacific, and pioneers of human progress. The young generation was encouraged to contribute to building a strategically significant China-Vietnam community with a shared future and creating positive energy for unity in the Asia-Pacific region.

In response, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong expressed Vietnam’s firm support for China in the cause of national independence and highlighted the deep-rooted friendship and long-term support from China. He emphasized the significant achievements made in the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and highlighted the importance of young people in the future of relations between the two countries.

Representatives from both China and Vietnam reported on the friendly exchanges between the two countries, expressing their gratitude for the leaders’ commitment to building a community with a shared future. They also recognized the importance and high hopes that the leaders had entrusted to the youth and friendship between China and Vietnam.

The meeting concluded with an optimistic outlook for the future of China-Vietnam relations, with a focus on continued collaboration, unity, and the active participation of the younger generation in shaping the shared future of the two nations. The establishment of a community with a shared future between China and Vietnam was hailed as a historic milestone that would bring tangible benefits to both countries and contribute to the cause of human peace and progress.

