Xi Jinping held a symposium for people outside the party to solicit opinions on the economy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News on December 7, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Zhengxin) Chinese state media reported on December 7 that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a symposium with non-Party people to solicit opinions on the economy, and Premier Li Keqiang briefed on the situation . The “clearing” epidemic prevention policy has severely damaged the Chinese economy, the real estate market has shrunk, and financial risks have also increased.

On December 7, according to Chinese official media Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping held a symposium for non-Party people in Zhongnanhai on December 2, “listening to the central committees of the democratic parties, the leaders of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and non-party leaders on this year’s economic situation and next year’s economic work. Opinions and suggestions of representatives of the personage.”

Li Keqiang briefed on the relevant situation of economic work this year and introduced relevant considerations for next year’s economic work.

Xi Jinping said that in the past five years, we have withstood multiple tests such as intensified changes in the world, the impact of the new crown epidemic, and the domestic economic downturn, especially in response to challenges such as some countries’ promotion of economic and technological “decoupling”.

Xi Jinping also said that in next year’s economic work, we must stick to the word stability, coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and “continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy.”

Xinhua News Agency reported that at the symposium, the democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people without party affiliation “fully agreed with the CPC Central Committee’s analysis and judgment on the current economic situation in my country and the planning considerations for next year’s economic work.”

Judging from the Xinhua News Agency’s draft, this economic symposium is more like a united front meeting, because Xi Jinping finally asked the above-mentioned people to “study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, always maintain a high degree of unity with the Party Central Committee, and never forget the original intention of cooperation.” “.

However, the latest review article published by the Swiss “New Zurich Zeitung”, which was founded in 1780, believes that the Beijing authorities’ long-term adherence to the “clearing” epidemic prevention policy and the severe rectification of high-tech companies have severely impacted the Chinese economy. This kind of intervention directly affects the lives of individuals as well as the market economy.

Official scholars have also turned their tone towards the “zeroing” epidemic prevention policy. Economist Li Daokui, who once praised the Beijing authorities for their remarkable achievements in epidemic prevention and can extend the average life expectancy of Chinese people by 10 years, admitted in an interview with CNBC a few days ago that “zeroing” Anti-epidemic policies have begun to damage global confidence in Chinese supply chains.

Li Daokui said that with the continued implementation of the “zero clear” epidemic prevention policy, long-term problems have gradually emerged, because foreign capital needs a more stable and secure supply chain, so they have sought or established backup production lines outside China. And using war as a metaphor for epidemic prevention, he said that when the enemy changes, he also needs to change his response method.

However, Li Daokui put forward the official suggestion of using investment to stimulate the economy in the past: the central government assists local governments that have already been heavily indebted to refinance, and restarts economic momentum through investment in infrastructure construction. It is expected that China‘s economy can return to a growth rate of 5% to 6%.

Li Daokui, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has been dubbed by public opinion as the economic “national teacher” of the Xi Jinping administration.

In addition, Zhang Jun, Dean of the School of Economics at Fudan University, and Ren Zeping, a well-known economist, jointly published the article “Suggestions on Liberalization of Economic Activities” on December 3, saying that the epidemic prevention and control has made a large number of small and micro enterprises face survival difficulties, and layoffs have swept across the country. industry.

They believe that China‘s GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate in the first three quarters of this year was 3%, which is far lower than the level before the epidemic. The published data are even more grim. The article puts forward seven suggestions: priority should be given to liberalizing economic activities in places such as shopping malls and restaurants, and no longer conducting large-scale nucleic acid testing.

Radio Free Asia reported on December 5 that analysts believe that Li Daokui and others’ remarks are believed to be inspired by the Beijing authorities and are a way to appease the people. It is also to test the water temperature for the authorities to relax the prevention and control policies. It also shows that Beijing is no longer able to rely on its own strength to stimulate the economy. It needs to send a signal to the market to stabilize the investment of private enterprises and foreign capital.

