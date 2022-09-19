[EpochTimesSeptember192022]According to CCP official media reports, on the afternoon of September 16, after the SCO Samarkand Summit, Xi Jinping went directly from the venue to the airport to take a special plane back to China, and returned late that night. Beijing. It was also on this afternoon that fires broke out in many places in Changsha, Hunan. At least three serious fires broke out. Among them, the largest fire and the one that rushed to the hot search was the China Telecom Building in Heyuan Garden. Several other places were not officially notified. Is it just a coincidence that so many fires broke out in a provincial capital on the day Xi Jinping hurried back to China?

According to mainland social media, at about 3:30 in the afternoon, a fire broke out in the China Telecom building in downtown Changsha. The video showed thick smoke billowing from the scene and dozens of floors burning violently. Afterwards, the fire was controlled and extinguished by fire and rescue personnel, but from the side of the burning building, it was already unrecognizable, and only the shelves remained. Some netizens revealed that the fifth floor to the 30th floor was completely burned out, including the computer room. In response to this tragic situation, Hunan and Changsha officials remained silent.

In addition, some people reported that communication was interrupted for a time after the fire, but official reports said that there were no casualties and communication was not interrupted. Due to the CCP’s tendency to lie, the rhetoric of uninterrupted communications has been slapped in the face by many people. It is an indisputable fact that Hunan Telecom’s signal was paralyzed on a large scale, and it was not restored until 8 p.m., so it is very doubtful whether there are no casualties.

According to the Epoch Times reporter’s interview with Ms. Cao, a resident opposite the Telecom Building, she revealed that “there are thousands of people from other companies besides telecom personnel in the building.” Some netizens said, “The whole building is on fire, too much. Terrible!” “It burned out in 10 minutes, and I heard that people didn’t have time to run…because there were countless explosions…there were a lot of batteries.” Are all the people in the building safe? How many people, especially high-level personnel, did not have time to run out? where are they?

Public information shows that the China Telecom Building was jointly invested and constructed by the former Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Hunan Provincial Posts and Telecommunications Administration and Changsha Telecommunications Bureau. It was completed in 2003 and became the first building in Changsha to exceed 200 meters at a height of 218 meters. Known as “the tallest building in Hunan”, it is still one of the landmark buildings in Changsha. It consists of the hub building and the east and west annex buildings, with 42 floors above ground and 2 floors underground. By the way, the Hehuayuan Building with a height of 22 floors and belonging to the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Provincial Supervision Department is not far from the China Telecom Building, but it is not the same building. There are reports that the two are mixed together. .

Regarding the cause of the fire in the building, the current accounts are as follows:

1. The thermal insulation material on the exterior wall of the building caught fire, and the fire spread by the wind.A netizen who claimed to be a research assistant in the Department of Civil Engineering Materials analyzed that the telecom building is a concrete structure as a whole, and the molded and dried concrete material is obviously incombustible. How did such a layer-by-layer fire start? He felt that it was very likely that the concrete material was not qualified, resulting in the risk of brittleness and cracking. If that’s the reason, shouldn’t it burn so fast, and where are all the explosions coming from?

Second, the equipment is old.The Hunan Branch of China Telecom Co., Ltd. mentioned in the “2022 Fire Protection Maintenance Project of the Second Long-distance Telecom Hub Building of the Heyuan Garden Compound – Fire Alarm and Smoke Prevention and Exhaust System Tender Notice” last month. For high-rise buildings, “At present, the fire protection equipment of the Heyuan Garden Building is running over a period of time, some equipment does not meet the current national standards, and the fire alarm system and smoke prevention and exhaust system still have great potential safety hazards.” The estimated total amount of the project is approximately RMB 4.4096 million (tax included). If that’s the reason, also shouldn’t it burn so fast, and where did all the explosions come from?

3. Caused by the explosion of the computer room.Many people said that they heard continuous explosions after the building caught fire. For example, a local netizen posted, “Changsha Telecom Building is on fire. The fire is very big! Huge smoke!” It was so dense, a dozen times, and then it was said to be an explosion.” However, the CCP’s official media avoided talking about this point, and some mentioned the explosion, which was only attributed to the sound of glass being burned. Is it really just the sound of glass exploding?

In addition, the computer room of the China Telecom building is equipped with 35 tons of underground oil tanks. Did these oil tanks accelerate the explosion of the building?

In addition, there is a possibility that someone deliberately set the fire. The reason why this possibility cannot be ruled out is that at almost the same time, seven fires broke out in the urban area of ​​Changsha. The most serious ones were China Telecom Building, Anneng Logistics Park on Kaiyuan East Road, Xingsha, and Kaifu District on Middle Furong Road. In the Panjiaping warehouse, the rest were general fires, including a fire in the Xingfuqiao community near Xiangya Hospital in Kaifu District, and the interval was not long.

It is obviously unusual to see so many fires in different locations in one day. Even people in Changsha are questioning whether anyone deliberately set the fire. Changsha people joked: “The city leaders can’t hold back the ancient city of Changsha.” “I’m afraid it wasn’t a terrorist attack, otherwise it wouldn’t be such a coincidence.” “This building is unlucky, whoever builds it will have an accident.”

If so much fire in one day is unusual, is it a coincidence that it appeared on the same day after Xi returned to China? I don’t know if you have noticed that in the years since Xi came to power, he has a lot to do with “fire”, and the man-made and natural fires in various places have never stopped. Five or six years ago, I heard from a government official in China that one person had fortune-telling for Xi, saying that he had committed “fire”. as predicted.

If it was arson, who was it? Of course, it is the anti-Xi forces, and the reason for choosing Hunan is that Hunan was once in charge of Zhou Benshun, a confidant of Zhou Yongkang of the Jiang faction. Although Zhou Benshun was imprisoned, the rest of the sins may still be there. impossible. And Xi Jinping returned from Uzbekistan overnight, probably because he was worried about the domestic anti-Xi forces, and before he got on the plane, he may have heard about the unusual fire in Changsha. The Zhongnanhai game is really fierce. How will Xi respond? Will anyone be sacked?

Responsible editor: Pu Shan