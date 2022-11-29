The Messaggero Veneto amateur football festival is back. After almost three years of forced stop due to the pandemic, the awarding of our 11 of amateur football is back, an appointment with almost thirty years of history that not even the virus, the suspension of the championships has managed to stop. The appointment, organized in collaboration with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Football Federation, is for Monday 19 December at the Tavernetta of Remanzacco, where the magnificent eleven of the championships of Excellence, Promotion and First category will be awarded, the best coaches, as well as, as tradition, the best referee and the best young player of the 2021/2022 season, the first played entirely since the 2018/2019 season.

This is why the appointment, organized as in December 2019 in Remanzacco, thanks to the skilful organization of Robertino Cicuttini and the support of the Municipality, takes on a great symbolic value. The return of amateur football in a big way, in fact, last season, also accompanied thousands of young people on the slow path of returning to normal after the parenthesis of the virus.

Why Remanzacco? Simple: this year Aurora Buonpurchase is celebrating its 100th anniversary and therefore a better location could not be found to celebrate with the amateur footballers of the region. The last award ceremony took place in January 2020 on the eve of the Coppa Italia Fvg final in Torviscosa, then to celebrate the half century of life of the team of president Midolini now landed in Serie D, proof of the fact that Our 11 also bring luck.

Who will be the best players chosen by our collaborators in the first full championship after Covid? We will reveal it with some special pages between now and the evening of the party, meanwhile we can tell you that each of “Our 11” led by valuable coaches will be paired with exceptional partners who accompany this adventure. Bcc CrediFriuli, in continuity with what was done in the last edition, will be combined with the team of Excellence. For the Promotion teams, another company that is a friend of the award, Zanutta. No

new instead for the First category combined with the T85 Turismo Ottantacinque agency. And it’s not over. Because the award for the best dedicated young player will not be missing, and it could only be like this, in the memory of Claudio Rinaldi, the voice of amateur football who died prematurely on August 20 two years ago. The growth of young people was one of his passions, he pampered them during the season, then perhaps ready to tell about their deeds around Italy at the Tournament of the Regions, therefore the combination was easy, with the Cussigh Bike of Tavagnacco, another partner of exception, which will deliver a special recognition to the chosen talent.

It will therefore be a party, with other surprises and the Municipality of Remanzacco in the front row thanks to the support of the managing director for institutional relations Dario Angeli and the collaboration of the mayor Daniela Briz and his deputy Leopoldo Bonetti and five other exceptional partners such as Scarbolo Zuccheri, New Coram, Adami Autotrasporti, Sara Assicurazioni and Atomat. Everyone to celebrate “their” centenary Aurora too.