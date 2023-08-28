Agreement reached with Chelsea: Lukaku to Roma

The hypotheses of Inter, Juve and Saudi Arabia have gone up in smoke, the “telenovela” of “Big Rom” seems to have come to an end. The Belgian striker is paid 7.5 million

Goodbye Inter, too complicated negotiation with Juve and no to Saudi Arabia. But now Romelu Lukaku prepares to return to Serie A for wear the Roma shirt. The real catchphrase of the summer seems to have come to an end with the non-entry of Milan and the arrival of “Big Rom” in the capital. According to some rumors, Josè Mourinho would like to deploy the Belgian center forward already in big match with AC Milan on Friday 1st September.

7.5 million euros for one year to “Big Rom”

The Giallorossi general manager, Tiago Pinto, and the vice president, Ryan Friedkin, started negotiations with Chelsea and the attacker’s entourage but then took the field President Dan Friedkin. The agreement between Rome and the Blues Londoners arrived on the basis of the onerous outright loan of 5 million plus bonuses within easy reach that would lead the Giallorossi to spend almost 8 (the same paid last year by Inter), the crux of the engagement remains to be filed. Chelsea was clear right away and will not contribute part of the $11.3 million salary. For this reason, Roma, which can go up to 7.5, has now addressed the negotiation with the player’s entourage, registering the opening of Lukaku to give up part of the salary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

