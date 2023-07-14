Chengdu Universiade Welcomes Chinese University Sports Delegation of Over 700 People

Chengdu Universiade Chinese University Sports Delegation Established

Market Information Network 2023-07-14 12:10:01 Source: People’s Daily Online Comments:

On July 12, the inaugural meeting of the Chinese University Sports Delegation (hereinafter referred to as the “Chinese Delegation”) of the 31st Chengdu Summer Universiade (hereinafter referred to as the “Chengdu Universiade”) was held in Changchun, Jilin Province. The conference was held online and offline. Cao Maoyuan from Chengdu Institute of Physical Education and Zhang Yuhan from Beijing University of Technology took the oath on behalf of athletes and coaches respectively.

The Chinese delegation consists of more than 700 people, and 411 athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities in 25 provinces will participate in all 18 major events, achieving the goal of “full event registration”. The average age of athletes is 22.9 years old, 206 male athletes and 205 female athletes. There are 387 people who participated in the Universiade for the first time, 24 people participated in the previous Universiade, 344 people represented their country in the World Multi-sports Games for the first time; 34 people participated in the Olympic Games, including Olympic champions such as Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie, Zhang Jiaqi, and Zou Jingyuan.

The Chengdu Universiade has been postponed twice. In order to minimize the impact of the epidemic on student athletes, the FISU has broadened the qualifications for athletes. “Only college students who are in school and have graduated within one year” is adjusted to “College students who are in school and have graduated within three years of 2020, 2021, and 2022 are allowed to participate.” The person in charge of the Chinese delegation said that the policy adjustment has increased the space for athletes from member countries and regions to be selected and also created opportunities for college athletes who missed the Chengdu Universiade due to the impact of the epidemic to return to the competition.

It is reported that in order to do a good job in organizing and preparing for the Chinese delegation, the China University Sports Association, in accordance with the idea of ​​”one policy,” has jointly selected athletes who meet the qualifications for the Chengdu Universiade with the State Sports General Administration through trials and other methods.

From April to May this year, the China University Sports Association organized trials for 11 events, including swimming, taekwondo, martial arts, rowing, judo, badminton, table tennis, tennis, archery (compound bow), rhythmic gymnastics, and fencing. 1753 people from 279 colleges and universities participated. At present, the sports teams are rushing to prepare for the competition and strive to welcome the arrival of the Universiade in the best competitive state.

Wang Jiayi, vice minister of education and head of the Chinese delegation, said that based on the home field, the Chinese delegation should spread Chinese culture, show the demeanor of a great country, and be a good envoy of cultural exchanges with aggressive, friendly, civilized, and polite sports ethics and civilized qualities. With excellent sports performance and spiritual civilization, win glory for the motherland and add color to life.

The preparations of the Chinese delegation for the Chengdu Universiade are in order, and the preparation and organization of the games are also progressing steadily.

The reporter learned from the Executive Committee of the Chengdu Universiade on July 12 that the Main Media Center (MMC) of the Universiade began a trial operation on July 13 and entered 24-hour operation on July 25. It will continue to operate for 30 days during the Universiade, the longest non-competition venue.

The main media center is located at No. 100, Hu’an South Road, Longquanyi District, Chengdu, adjacent to Dong’an Lake in the north and across the lake from the main stadium and torch tower of Dong’an Lake Sports Park, the venue for the opening ceremony. In accordance with the requirements of “simple, safe, and exciting” for the competition, the main media center is composed of the main press center (MPC) and the international broadcast center (IBC). Through optimized layout and space-saving utilization, the operating cost and energy consumption are reduced.

The main news center mainly includes areas such as the media workroom, the press release hall, and the media interview room. The media workroom is equipped with large LED screens and TVs, which can watch the opening and closing ceremonies of the Universiade and the live broadcast signal of the competition in real-time. The two press release halls are the Panda Hall and the Ginkgo Hall, both of which are equipped with simultaneous interpretation rooms to provide language simultaneous interpretation services, where daily routine press conferences, competition-related press conferences, media briefings, etc. will be held.

The International Broadcasting Center is the venue for the collection, production, and distribution of public radio and television signals for the Universiade, providing broadcast services to more than 20 overseas rights-holding broadcasters and 35 domestic rights-holding broadcasters. The public television signals for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Universiade and various competition events are distributed to the world from here.

In order to provide a relaxed and comfortable working environment for global media reporters, the main media center has prepared a variety of intangible cultural heritage activities during its operation, including Shu Brocade and Shu Embroidery, Sichuan Opera Face Changing, Sichuan Bamboo Qin, Porcelain Bamboo Weaving, etc. At the same time, supporting service areas such as medical stations, reading corners, Universiade official licensed product retail stores, post offices, and self-service banks have been set up.

On the 12th, the Chengdu Universiade City Publicity Series Press Conference held a special release of “Social Traffic Management Measures”. In order to guarantee the traffic during the Universiade and serve the normal operation of urban traffic, the Chengdu Municipal Transportation Bureau has optimized and adjusted the urban traffic management policy. The main content is: set up special lanes for the Universiade from July 22 to August 10, implement restrictions on passenger cars and optimize truck traffic policies, etc.; at the same time, improve the service guarantee of subways, buses, taxis (online car-hailing), and shared bicycles capacity, increase the intensity of preferential policies for public transport, and do our best to ease the pressure on urban traffic and reduce the impact on citizens’ production and life.

“People’s Daily” (Version 15, July 13, 2023)

Original manuscript link: http://edu.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0713/c1006-40034756.html

Editor-in-chief: Liu Yuan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

