Champion! Changsha Yazi takes the lead

Zhang Boheng competed in all six individual events to help the Chinese men’s gymnastics team win gold at the World Championships

In the men’s team final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, the Chinese team won the championship. The picture shows Chinese team player Zhang Boheng in the pommel horse competition.All photos by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

The Chinese team celebrates winning the championship after the game.

Changsha Evening News, November 3 (all media reporter Zhao Ziming) In the early morning of November 3, Beijing time, in the men’s team final of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, England, the Chinese team scored 257.858 points, leading the second Japanese team by 4.463 The absolute advantage of points won the championship, and also won the “ticket” of the project to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In the team final, Changsha athlete Zhang Boheng, as the individual all-around champion of last year’s World Championships and this year’s National Championships, played all six individual events and made great contributions to the Chinese team’s victory. Another Hunan athlete, Yang Jiaxing, also performed well in four individual events.

Five first Chinese team won the championship

In the qualifying round, the Chinese team ranked fourth, and the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Japan team ranked first with a large advantage. Different from the “5+4+3” competition system of the qualifying round, the finals adopt the “5+3+3” rule, that is, 5 people per team sign up, 3 people participate in each event, and the scores of 3 people are included in the total score. The Chinese team consists of Zhang Boheng, Zou Jingyuan, You Hao, Sun Wei and Yang Jiaxing.

In the first single pommel horse, Sun Wei, Zhang Boheng and Yang Jiaxing of the Chinese team all made some mistakes and scored 13.633 points, 13.966 points and 13.433 points respectively. After the pommel horse competition, the Chinese team temporarily ranked fifth. In the second ring, Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan lived up to expectations, scoring a total score of 14.866. Afterwards, You Hao and Zhang Boheng also played well, scoring 14.633 and 14.133 points respectively. After the ring comparison, the Chinese team rose to second place.

In the third event of the vault, Yang Jiaxing, Zhang Boheng and Sun Wei scored 14.533 points, 14.966 points and 13.833 points respectively. After the vault, the Chinese team temporarily rose to the first place. The fourth item is the parallel bars of the Chinese team. You Hao, Zhang Boheng and Zou Jingyuan performed very well, scoring 14.866 points, 14.366 points and 15.766 points respectively. At this time, the Chinese team is ahead of the second and third Brazil and Japan. more than 5 points.

In the next horizontal bar and floor exercises, the Chinese team played steadily, scoring 42.532 points and 42.332 points respectively. In a total of six individual events, except for floor exercise, which ranked third, the Chinese team ranked first in the other five scores, and finally won the men’s team championship for the 13th time with a huge advantage of 4.463 points over the runner-up, Japan and the United Kingdom. The team won the runner-up and third place respectively.

Six full attendance Zhang Boheng is fully stable

In the new Olympic cycle, Zhang Boheng, who was born in Changsha in 2000, has shown the temperament of the leader of the men’s gymnastics team by virtue of his comprehensive and stable characteristics. In the Kitakyushu World Championships last year, Zhang Boheng reached the top in the men’s individual all-around for the first time in the World Championships. After winning the individual all-around championship at the National Championships this year, Zhang Boheng was undisputedly selected for the final list of the World Championships and “unlocked” the team event.

In this World Championships, Zhang Boheng, an all-around player, also took on the heaviest task—participating in all six individual events. And this “post-00” lived up to expectations and did not make any mistakes. The vault got the highest score in the game, the pommel horse and floor exercise got the team’s highest score, and the ring and horizontal bar got the second-highest score in the team.

“It feels very good. This is the first time I have participated in the team competition of the World Championships. I feel the strength of the team.” Zhang Boheng was relieved after helping the Chinese team return to the podium of the World Championships after four years with his teammates.

Next, the World Championships will enter the individual competitions. Zhang Boheng also has the finals of the three individual events of individual all-around, floor exercise and horizontal bar. He will continue to attack the champion. “I hope I can play well in the next game.”

Source: Changsha Evening News