Europa League: Alonso, tomorrow’s game is gold for Leverkusen – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 17 – “Tomorrow’s match is gold for a team not used to having opportunities like these. An intense match awaits us against Roma, but we want to enjoy everything from the start with our fans: we hope to experience a historic evening at the BayArena. What should we do differently than in the first leg? We have to score, that’s the difference.”



So the Bayer Leverkusen coach, the Spanish Xabi Alonso, on the eve of the semi-final second leg against Roma of his former coach (at Real Madrid) José Mourinho. The Giallorossi won the first leg, at the Olimpico, 1-0.



“They have a small advantage thanks to the first leg – says Alonso -, but we want to fight to get to enjoy a final. The match in Rome was a very hard-fought match, tomorrow we expect the same, but I feel the energy and mood of the team: we will give everything until the last second because we have the chance to reach the final.” According to the Leverkusen coach, it will take “a balance between intensity, passion and good defence. Roma are strong, but if we give our best in our stadium with our fans, we can do it.



We are happy to have reached the semi-final, but we want more.”



But how special is it for Alonso to face one of his masters like Mourinho? “Surely it’s a twist of fate. I love him and I learned a lot from him, seeing him again will be special but when the race starts there are no friends”.



