Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praised Lewis Hamilton for the way he handled a challenging 2022 season and compared the Briton’s influence on the team to that of fellow seven-times world champion, Michael Schumacher. “His 2022 was extremely difficult, because we gave him a tool that he wasn’t capable of winning. Also, the drivers had an unpredictable, unstable car, good at times, not good at other times, not something you can work with and develop,” said Wolff on the F1 official website’s Beyond The Grid podcast.

il 2022 — “But as a personality and the way he has gone through the season he has been really admirable. There have been times when the team has felt down because of the lack of performance and that’s where he motivated them, and that’s really the trait of a personality that I have never seen before with a professional sportsman,” he added. According to teammate George Russell, interviewed by GP Fans, “when you see the level of performance Lewis is achieving, he looks very young. He enjoys racing, he is fit. He is also enjoying the journey we are on as a team to bring Mercedes back to the top.”

the future — Wolff was then asked if he now sees Hamilton as part of the Mercedes management: "I would say yes. Obviously there is his involvement in the development of the car and his presence at the factory, but I think on the race weekends he has become an important figure. He's maybe a bit like Michael Schumacher was back in the day. Or I think Tom Brady in football teams, true he becomes more than just a player or just a driver. You're emotionally part of the team, and he definitely is. he is. He has been in the team for 10 years now and is a member of the team." Hamilton recently said he is considering extending with Mercedes beyond 2023. The 37-year-old is in pursuit of the record of becoming world champion for the eighth time.