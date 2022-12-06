HERE CIVIDAL

If you want to know what it means to play a derby, ask Roberto “Giaccio” Chiacig. The former blue pivot, from Cividale from Merso di Sotto, with a twenty-six-year career behind him, has played a lot. Above all the Derby with a capital D, that of Bologna. To him, therefore, the task of introducing tomorrow’s challenge from the bank of the ducal city.

Chiacig, which derby are you expecting?

«A lot will depend on the approach, but I am convinced that it will be a rather hard-fought match. Two teams returning from a victory face each other, with an important ranking, the result of the ambition of their respective clubs and the hard work of the two technical staff. Let’s also remember that a derby is always a special match, it defies predictions».

The challenge within the challenge is that between Pillastrini and Boniciolli.

«I had them both as coaches in Bologna, on the Virtus side. “Pilla” also trained me in Montecatini. They have a great career and a lot of experience in common, Matteo has also been abroad».

Cividale is the revelation team in A2, did you expect it?

«Knowing “Pilla” I was convinced that the Eagles would have had an excellent championship. If they maintain this balance in Cividale, they will take away a lot of satisfaction».

What effect does seeing your hometown in the A2 basketball series have on you?

“It’s really a pleasure. Cividale is small, but is rediscovering a great passion. Having basketball of this level in the city helps to bring people, especially young people, closer to this sport. A nice added value for a jewel city, with so much history and a great tourist appeal».

Friuli has two teams in A2. Excess or resource?

“There are no excesses. It depends on what investors are able to give. If there are two sustainable realities, it is nice that they develop and do not end up in oblivion».

HERE UDINE

The all-new derby is so tantalizing they’d want to play it. Giacomo Galanda, for all “Gek”, looks at Wednesday’s match with the interested eye of a genuine Udinese and a Fip man, not infrequently enjoying an Apu match at Carnera.

Galanda, how do you see this derby?

«Intriguing, it confronts two realities with very different paths. A derby is always a game in itself with local dynamics and people who often cross paths. It is the most unpredictable race of the year. Cividale is bold, it is consolidating, Udine suffered a cold shower against Pistoia, however it has started winning again and is among the strongest in the A2 series. For all of Apu, players and technical staff, this is a good test case».

It is also the challenge between Pillastrini and Boniciolli. Thoughts?

«I have affection and esteem for both of them, I’ve had them as coaches. I also shared with Matteo the journey in blue under Tanjevic. Friuli is lucky enough to have two coaches who have made the history of Italian basketball, points of reference for the A2 series».

Which players can make the difference?

«I’m happy that Mian was unlocked on Sunday, a player with top-level potential from whom I expect a lot. I also mention Michele (Antonutti, ed), he always has the ability to do the right thing. Cividale: watch out for Pepper, he combines quality and concreteness».

Did you expect such a balanced challenge?

“I wouldn’t have said it, but it’s good that it is. I’m happy, because in Friuli people work well. It’s not out of flattery, but I have great friendships with Micalich and the Apu staff, Martelossi raised me. I will enjoy the match without taking sides.”

What memories do you have of your basketball youth in Udine?

«I am reminded of a child who enjoyed playing and then went to Carnera to see Gedeco, then Fantoni, Australian, Snaidero. I watched Bettarini, King, Solfrini and Lorenzon and dreamed. Parquet is magical, it’s nice that other Friulians experience what I experienced». —

