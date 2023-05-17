Handball Bundesliga: Krickau new coach of SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Status: 05/16/2023 5:27 p.m

Handball Bundesliga club SG Flensburg-Handewitt has found what they are looking for in Denmark when they are looking for a successor to coach Maik Machulla, who was fired in April. As the club confirmed on Tuesday, Nicolej Krickau will move from GOG Svendborg Gudme to the Förde in the summer.

The 36-year-old, who had to end his active career early due to an injury, has been coaching the Danish first division club since 2017 and won the cup twice with the club (2019 and 2023) and last year’s championship. In Flensburg, Krickau signs a contract for three years until 2026.

Glandorf: “Fits us perfectly”

“In Nicolej Krickau we have found a talented, ambitious and motivated head coach who is an ideal match for us. His game philosophy corresponds exactly to our ideas and he already has valuable experience,” said SG Managing Director Holger Glandorf.

“It’s a great honor to be part of SG Flensburg-Handewitt and I’m incredibly proud to take on the responsibility as head coach here.”

— Nicole Krickau

Krickau feels honored by the commitment and is looking forward to the new challenge: “Together with the players and the entire coaching team, I will work hard to continue and develop the successful tradition of the club,” said the Dane. “I am firmly convinced that we will all pull together to achieve our common goals.”

Krickau does not come alone, the SG had previously signed the Danish world champions Simon Pytlick and Lukas Jörgensen from GOG in the summer.

Krickau meets the requirements perfectly

Krickau’s signing comes as no surprise – he fits perfectly into Flensburg’s job profile. The new coach must fit the “Scandinavian style” of the SG, be young and “know the German language”, Glandorf had outlined his wishes in the NDR interview.

Advisory Board Chairman Boy Meesenburg has high hopes for the new man: “The position of head coach is of crucial importance for the new beginning of SG Flensburg-Handewitt. We are convinced that Nicolej Krickau is the right choice and are confident that he will take over the SG will bring forward.”

Bult remains assistant coach

The longtime SG professional and trainer Machulla had been on leave on April 24th – one day after the crashing 19:29 derby bankruptcy at THW Kiel. Assistant coach Mark Bult had taken over as interim successor. Now the Dutchman is moving back into the second rank and will be available to Krickau as an assistant coach.

