In the Badminton World Championships, some players from “Zhejiang” rushed to Jin Chen Yufei, Wang Yilu and “IELTS” to play in combination

Hangzhou Daily News On August 22, the 2022 Badminton World Championships opened in Tokyo, Japan. The Chinese team sent 7 singles players and 7 pairs of doubles players to participate. Among them, women’s singles player Chen Yufei, mixed doubles “IELTS” combination Huang Yaqiong/Zheng Siwei, mixed doubles player Wang Yilu and many other Zhejiang players played.

Hangzhou girl Chen Yufei, as the Tokyo Olympic women’s singles champion, returned to Tokyo after a year and attracted much attention. The national feather women’s singles are full of participation in this World Championships, and 3 of the 4 players are in the upper half, including He Bingjiao, Wang Zhiyi and Han Yue. Chen Yufei was alone in the lower half of the district. In the same district, there were rivals such as Thailand’s “first sister” Ratchano and Chinese Taipei star Tai Tzu-ying.

Looking back on the recent confrontation, Chen Yufei and these old opponents have each other’s wins and losses. In order to achieve good results in this World Championships, Chen Yufei must go all out in every game, “In my half of the area, it must be a tough game, I will play step by step, don’t think too much.”

In the mixed doubles arena, the top-seeded “IELTS” pair Huang Yaqiong/Zheng Siwei “revitalized” after splitting pairs and regrouping. They are in good shape recently, holding 6 international championships. If all goes well, they are likely to face the “yellow duck” combination Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping in the semifinals. If this derby comes true, it will be a repeat of the mixed doubles final of the Tokyo Olympics.

As the highest-profile international badminton event this year, the Chinese badminton team regards the World Championships as an important assessment in the Paris Olympics cycle. It has been training overseas for several months before. On the first match day, Chen Yufei, “IELTS” and “Yellow Duck” all had byes in the first round.

The World Championships were held at the Tokyo Gymnasium instead of the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in the Tokyo Olympics. Although the competition venues were different, Chen Yufei, who returned to Tokyo, recalled her experience a year ago and sighed: “The overall feeling is still a bit similar.”

In the final of the Tokyo Olympics, Chen Yufei fought hard to win three games against Tai Tzu-ying of the Chinese Taipei team, and won the Olympic women’s singles gold medal for the national feathers again after 9 years. Now people have high hopes for her, hoping that she can win the long-lost World Championships women’s singles gold medal. In fact, the Chinese team has not been able to win the women’s singles gold medal at the World Championships for 11 years.

In this regard, Chen Yufei is very clear and has been working hard to adjust her mentality, “Of course it is the best to win the championship. If you don’t win it, it means that there are many things that you haven’t done well, and there are still problems to be solved. I will do my best for the competition. , do every detail well and show the best state.”