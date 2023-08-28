Julio Rodriguez Makes MLB History with 50th Home Run, Joins Ronald Acuña Jr. in Record Achievement

Julio Rodriguez Joins Ronald Acuña Jr in Historic MLB Achievement

With his home run number 50, Julio Rodriguez has made history in the MLB by joining Venezuelan player Ronald Acuña Jr. as the only two players to achieve this feat. The Dominican player continues to lead the explosive Mariners offense, etching his name in Major League history yet again in 2023.

On Saturday, Julio Rodriguez became the second player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases in his first two Major League seasons, following in the footsteps of Ronald Acuña Jr. Rodriguez’s impressive milestone came against Jackson Kowar, the right-hander of the Royals, with a slider at 84.9 mph that he sent soaring to the left field of T-Mobile Park. This brings Rodriguez’s total home runs for the current MLB 2023 season to 22.

Not only did this hit mark a significant achievement for Rodriguez, but it also made him the fastest player in Mariners history to reach 50 home runs, accomplishing the feat in just 256 games. This record surpasses Alex Rodriguez’s previous record of 269 games within the Seattle franchise. Rodriguez’s hit also drove in two more runs, contributing to his team’s lead on the scoreboard.

In addition to these remarkable records, Julio Rodriguez set a new franchise record by connecting with 12 hits in the series against the Kansas City Royals. This includes a two-game period where he achieved nine hits, making him the youngest player to do so since Frankie Hayes in 1936.

August has been a dream month for the Dominican player as he has led the Mariners to the top of the American League West. Rodriguez’s offensive prowess has been evident in the second half of the season, following a slower start in 2023. With his incredible performance, Rodriguez is fueling hopes for another postseason appearance for the team.

