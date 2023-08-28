Home » Julio Rodriguez Makes MLB History with 50th Home Run, Joins Ronald Acuña Jr. in Record Achievement
Sports

Julio Rodriguez Makes MLB History with 50th Home Run, Joins Ronald Acuña Jr. in Record Achievement

by admin
Julio Rodriguez Makes MLB History with 50th Home Run, Joins Ronald Acuña Jr. in Record Achievement

Julio Rodriguez Joins Ronald Acuña Jr in Historic MLB Achievement

With his home run number 50, Julio Rodriguez has made history in the MLB by joining Venezuelan player Ronald Acuña Jr. as the only two players to achieve this feat. The Dominican player continues to lead the explosive Mariners offense, etching his name in Major League history yet again in 2023.

On Saturday, Julio Rodriguez became the second player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases in his first two Major League seasons, following in the footsteps of Ronald Acuña Jr. Rodriguez’s impressive milestone came against Jackson Kowar, the right-hander of the Royals, with a slider at 84.9 mph that he sent soaring to the left field of T-Mobile Park. This brings Rodriguez’s total home runs for the current MLB 2023 season to 22.

Not only did this hit mark a significant achievement for Rodriguez, but it also made him the fastest player in Mariners history to reach 50 home runs, accomplishing the feat in just 256 games. This record surpasses Alex Rodriguez’s previous record of 269 games within the Seattle franchise. Rodriguez’s hit also drove in two more runs, contributing to his team’s lead on the scoreboard.

In addition to these remarkable records, Julio Rodriguez set a new franchise record by connecting with 12 hits in the series against the Kansas City Royals. This includes a two-game period where he achieved nine hits, making him the youngest player to do so since Frankie Hayes in 1936.

See also  Dybala-Abraham make Roma fly: goals, assists and an extraordinary feeling

August has been a dream month for the Dominican player as he has led the Mariners to the top of the American League West. Rodriguez’s offensive prowess has been evident in the second half of the season, following a slower start in 2023. With his incredible performance, Rodriguez is fueling hopes for another postseason appearance for the team.

You may also like

Hydration: which salts in the bottle?

US Open: New York gears up for historic...

Santiago Giménez Scores Double as Feyenoord Thrashes Almere...

Iker and Eneko Pou: mountaineering is an aesthetic...

Orioles Star Closer Felix Bautista Placed on Disabled...

The Apu Old Wild West Udine prevails in...

the Blues eliminated in the first round

Colombian Striker Luis Diaz Sacrifices Himself for Liverpool...

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Faces Challenges to Secure...

US Open | US OPEN PROGRAM: Seven Czech...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy