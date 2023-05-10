Lignano Sabbiadoro and Marano lagoon by bike

I must admit that until recently in Lignano Sabbiadoro I would not have even thought of bringing a bicycle. And I would have been wrong. Not because between Sabbiadoro, Pineta and Riviera la bicycle is not perfect for moving between the beach, hotels, restaurants and shopping. But why across the river and into the treesto quote the title of a famous book that forever linked Ernest Hemingway to the territory of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lignano in particular, there is a real natural playground for cycle tourism.

Lignano Sabbiadoro and Marano lagoon by bicycle: cycle tourism across the river and among the trees

Precisely, across the river and into the trees: between the course of the Tagliamento, that of the Stella and along the perimeter of the Marano lagoon there is a real gravel playground. Whether you want to travel it with an MTB or a trekking bike, even in an electric version and also (or even better) taking advantage of the numerous guided experiences, where water gives way to dry land there is a horizon of nature that between migratory and sedentary birds, lagoon fish species, a spontaneous vegetation of marsh reeds, lemon tree and rushes and woods where even wild boars and other wild species hide it really borders on the wild size.

The beauty is that after all, it is a limited but changeable territory like all lagoon areas, always the same but also always a little different. Which is why even just from morning to night, as the tides turn, everything can change. It is no coincidence that Hemingway, looking at this territory from the beach during his stop in April 1954, compared Lignano Sabbiadoro to Florida, for the deep resemblance to the Evergladesthe wetlands considered among the wildest areas in the United States.

Tour of the 3 waters

A truly suggestive itinerary is the 3 waters tour, that is, that of the sea, that of the river and that of the lagoon. Ideally and symbolically, you start from the Terrazza a Mare to ride the cycle path up to the lighthouse, from which you can enjoy the first breathtaking glimpse of the islands. Then you enter the narrow streets of the dock area up to the Porto Vecchio bridge, which leads to the cycle path that runs along the Marano Lagoon.

From here we then continue along the Tagliamento river to its mouth to finally return to the seafront, admiring the semicircle that closes the Adriatic Sea to the north, and closing the circle.

Tour Bike & Boat

Another way to enjoy the uniqueness of this area and reach Marano is to take one of the Bike & Boat tour, which involves crossing the lagoon aboard one of the special flat-keel boats which allow you to explore even the smallest channels of the lagoon. Disembarked you can linger a bit in the liveliness of Marano with its Venetian charm and then get on the saddle and pedal towards the Center visit Valle Canal Novo. It is really worth visiting because it is designed on the model of the Anglo-Saxon “Wetlands Centres”.there is an educational lagoon aquarium and many paths to go and admire swans and geese but also rare species that nest here until the end of summer, such as the elegant black-winged stilt and the purple heron, with plumage with tawny streaks and brunettes.

Left the Visitor Center you then cycle in freedom and safety in the heart of the reserve, between wetlands and agricultural areaswild corners and woods such as those of Muzzana del Turgnano, that of Baredi – Selva di Arvonchi, between the last lowland woods of the Bassa Friulana remained where it is not uncommon to meet some cyclists who travel along the Via Romea Strata. There are also constructions that tell how man has adapted to this territory such as the Bepi’s balancea historic stilt house used by fishermen as a refuge during the traditional fishing with the balance beamlocated within the Foci del Fiume Stella Regional Nature Reserve, where it is also possible to stop for a lunch of fresh fish, caught in a sustainable way and only for the needs of the day (there are also vegetarian and vegan menus always with lagoon products and the territory).

From here you can always continue in the saddle between reeds and wild pine forests or return to Lignano by boat sailing on the surface of the water in the canals formed by the salt marshes, the islets dotted with hutsthe traditional dwellings built from suitably assembled bundles of lake reeds, made up of a single room with a rectangular or circular plan with a hearth in the centre, which the fishermen used during the winter to spend the nights and shelter from the cold and today they are proudly maintained by the Maranesi.

Along the course of the Stella and the Tagliamento

Or it can still be done a great classic of gravel rides and cycling in nature: follow the course of the rivers, in this case the Stella and the Tagliamento. A classic tour is the one that, ideally starting from the Terrazza a Mare, follows the cycle path to Aprilia Marittima, from where you can observe Lignano from a perspective that is little known even to regular tourists but very panoramic and evocative. Then continue pedaling along the Marano lagoon on the dirt path up to the Foci dello Stella nature reserve from where you continue on a path that leads to the church of Santa Maria della Neve.

Getting back on the saddle, you can then go back taking the new cycle path in Gorgo di Latisana, which runs along the Tagliamento river up to its gentle estuary in Lignano and from here pedal towards the liveliness of the city centre.

