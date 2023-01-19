Home Sports Marc Marquez wants a Honda at the top
Marc Marquez wants a Honda at the top

His contract will expire next year, the HRC will revolutionize, KTM and Ducati waiting

Forbidden to make mistakes. Fresh from its worst season ever, last among the manufacturers and without bringing home a victory in a championship that has seen the other 5 manufacturers (record) win at least one race, even out of the points in Germany as hasn’t happened since 1982, Honda he’s backed to the wall. You need to react, to return to being the reference in the World Championship – you can expect no less from the leading motorcycle manufacturer -, above all so as not to lose the rider who has given it victories and titles on repeat: Marc Marquez. Once the physical problems have been solved, he not only asks, but demands a motorbike with which to restart the assault. Otherwise, the Spaniard made it clear, his future, at the end of the four-year 100 million princely contract, will be elsewhere.

