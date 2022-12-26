In view of the recovery in Salerno, Pioli remains in doubt about the central striker and who will stand behind him. He returns to Calabria and the central couple Kalulu-Tomori is reformed. The 30th test with PSV

From today Pioli’s mind will be roughly divided into two sectors: the one that tries to understand how the recovery of the injured is proceeding – of old and new course – and the one that tries to imagine the best eleven possible to field on 4 January at Salerno at the resumption of the championship. The athletic part, at least that, with the robust work in the ten days of Dubai should be under control.

Appearance — The pre-Christmas medical bulletin wasn’t exactly a gift. Or rather, it is one of those gifts that one would gladly recycle, giving them elsewhere. Santa Claus was abusive and slapped Maignan violently on the face – or rather, on the calf. If the goal was to get him back in Salerno, now he’s all on the high seas again, with the risk that he might even forfeit in the Super Cup derby in Riyadh on 18 January. Origi also “fell” again in the workplace. In his case the prognosis is lighter, but it is the umpteenth certification of a cursed season in which he practically never went beyond the role of extra, when in the club and coaching plans he should have split the minutes with Giroud. There is some good news, namely the return to the ranks of Saelemaekers and Calabria. The Belgian has recovered for a while now, the captain is completing the final part of the re-athletization and he will regain his place as starter at Arechi, thus allowing the whole defense to resume its usual physiognomy: next to him, again central next to Tomori, there will be Kalulu, and to the left Hernandez. However, some doubts arise from the conditions of Krunic and Messias, struggling with pre-Christmas muscle fatigue. Both will be re-evaluated between today and tomorrow. See also Milan, Tomori: 'I bet with Bakayoko, I'll dye myself blond'

Between Salerno and Rome — Said of the defensive line, which will therefore return to the reference line, with Salernitana there will be no surprises even in the midfield, delivered to the starting duo Tonali-Bennacer. As almost always happens, the doubts are ahead. Not on the flanks of the trident (in the case of a 4-2-3-1, obviously), where Saelemaekers and Leao (who returns to Milanello today) will almost certainly be placed, but in the centre. The first question mark is the centre-forward, with three options: Giroud, Rebic or De Ketelaere false nine. Oly will return to work on the 30th, without taking part in the friendly match in Eindhoven and, knowing him, there is a good chance that he will also work on the last day of the year, when the team will be at rest. The Frenchman will do everything to be ready in view of the 4, Pioli will evaluate based on the conditions in which he will find him and without underestimating the fact that Roma will arrive at San Siro four days later. However, De Ketelaere false nine remains more than a simple option, as Pioli had directly clarified. But the Belgian, in case Giroud plays, could find space in his natural role, behind Giroud. Here the ballot is if anything with Diaz. The work program foresees the resumption at Milanello this afternoon, with the last match of 2022 against PSV in Holland on December 30 at 18.15.

