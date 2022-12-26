Home News The tender to build the Valle Orco aqueduct, a 254-million-euro project, has begun
News

The tender to build the Valle Orco aqueduct, a 254-million-euro project, has begun

The tender to build the Valle Orco aqueduct, a 254-million-euro project, has begun

The call for tenders relating to the construction of the large Valle Orco aqueduct in the Turin area was published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The total amount of the work amounts to 254 million euros, financed by the European Union with a contribution of over 129 million. The executive project consists of 1,473 drawings and, to enable it to be completed by June 2026, has been divided into three lots relating to the purification plant and the 140 kilometers of pipelines. “The new aqueduct is able to guarantee water to 50 Municipalities located in Valle Orco, Eporediese, Canavese and Calusiese, solving the critical issues deriving from climatic variations – Smat informs in a note – with the distribution of 600 liters per second, the needs of 130,000 inhabitants and 30,000 tourists”. The investment will be able to generate nearly 4,500 jobs over the three-year period, guaranteeing adequate employment for subsequent operating activities. The call provides for the deadline for receipt of offers to be February 14, 2023.

