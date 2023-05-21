Milan Sampdoria, Pioli: ‘It’s a victory that can only do us good’

The Rossoneri coach spoke to Sky Sport after the 5-1 win against Sampdoria: “It’s a victory that can only do us good – he explained -. We’ll learn more from this championship than from the last one, we want to keep growing. Sometimes you forget what we did. De Ketelaere? We’ll see at the end of the season.” Giroud: “I didn’t think I’d experience all these emotions in two years” MILAN-SAMP 5-1: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

In a week that sanctioned the elimination from Europe after the double derby loss against Inter, the Milan he reacts and unleashes against Sampdoria, returning close to fourth place. A victory that also raises morale Pegs, decidedly satisfied with the reaction of his parents. “It was good to play because we had to let go of the disappointment we suffered in the Champions League on Tuesday,” the coach told Sky Sport. We played a good match, scored many goals and this can only do us good for the last two of the championship. We’ll do the balance sheets at the end of the championship. We went far beyond expectations in the Champions League, but it’s clear that we wanted to go all the way in Serie A we didn’t have continuity. We weren’t able to win matches like these, Sunday against Juve will be an important match, we’ll have to prepare it well and try to put in the best possible performance. When we play good football, we have good qualities.”

“We will learn more from this season than from last” “It is clear and evident to everyone that the path we have taken has given us a great deal of satisfaction, much more than we expected – continued the Rossoneri coach -, with a young team, a club that has kept its balance sheets profitable. But it is equally it’s true that we are Milan, we have raised the bar, we want to be competitive in Italy and in Europe, few teams succeed and this year in the league we had a few hits that affected our rankings. But I am proud of the choices managers and my players because I know how hard we are working to grow. I’m sure we will learn more from this season than from that of the Scudetto.” See also Objective 25/09 - Communication - Giornale.net





“A strong player in attack, there are no starters” Which striker for Milan’s future? Pioli’s profile is clear: “A strong player – he explained-. The goal will be to improve the squad, the base is solid: the club has been good at extending the contracts of these players. Then this year we saw that there are no owners, Gianluca knows the truth (referring to Gianluca Di Marzio, present in the studio)”.





“Sometimes we forget the path we have taken” The Milan coach always tries to look at the glass half full: “I’m proud of the work we’re all doing together – concluded Pioli -. In a period like this there are moments of happiness, and we’ve experienced many, and moments of strong delusions. We know what we want to do, who we are and we will try to keep growing to give satisfaction to fans who, while we have had ups and downs, have only had ups and downs this season. We forget too quickly the path we have taken, the difficulties that our young players have had who have now become great like Tonali. The important thing is that there are quality players, it doesn’t matter whether they are young or not. I don’t know if De Ketelaere will stay or go on loan, we haven’t talked about it and we will evaluate everything at the end of the championship”. See also Serie A-Calabria blitzs Tonali in 28 seconds to score Milan 3-2 Atlanta





Giroud: “I didn’t think I’d experience all these emotions in two years” In the post match he also spoke Olivier Giroud, author of the hat-trick against the blucerchiati: “We wanted to play a good game tonight to get up again after Tuesday, for our fans and all the Milan fans – were his words -. We started well, something we were struggling to do in recent weeks. We gained confidence and were effective in front of goal. My tears on Tuesday? I was disappointed of course. I’ll be 37 soon, but I’m like a kid when I play soccer. I always want to win, even for this shirt. It means a lot to me to play here, I don’t know if it was the last match in the Champions League. I hope not, but I’ve been thinking a bit about the future, now we’re doing everything to qualify for the next Champions League because this club and these fans deserve it. Against Juve it will be like a final, we don’t know if they will take points away from them, we are focused on ourselves. We have two to win and then let’s hope.” The balance of these two years, however, is already positive for the Frenchman: “If you had told me that I would have experienced these kinds of emotions after Chelsea maybe I would have said no – he said -, because the goal was not to win the Scudetto in the first year but to qualify for the Champions League. We gained confidence during the season, this year has been a little more difficult but in Europe we did well and made our fans happy. For me the important thing is to give everything for this jersey, we hope to learn again next year thanks to this group”. See also Cristiano Ronaldo's message to Carrick as a great coach welcomes Rangnick to guide





