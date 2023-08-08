Monza-Milan LIVE, the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy live

Monza and Milan face off in the first edition of the trophy dedicated to Silvio Berlusconi, former president of both teams, in a dress rehearsal ahead of their debut in the league. Pioli confirms the 4-3-3 seen against Barcelona, ​​with the variant of Kalulu right-back. De Ketelaere, close to Atalanta, not even on the bench. Palladino with Maric in attack, after an opportunity for Bettella and Carboni

MONZA (3-4-2-1): Gregory’s; Bettella, Caldirola, A. Carboni; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Carlos Augusto; Mota Carvalho, Colpani; Maric. All. Palladino.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli

Pioli and Palladino spoke about President Berlusconi on the eve of the match: CLICK HERE to read their recollections

Palladinocurrent coach of Monza, was the last happy intuition of Silvio Berlusconi, who wanted him on the bench for the post-Stroppa match in September 2022. ALL THE COACHES OF SILVIO BERLUSCONI

Countless too market hits signed Silvio Berlusconi: first at Milan, then at Monza. HERE THEY ARE ALL

Berlusconi disappeared as president of Monza after taking him for the first time in Serie A in its history. On the other hand, he spent 31 years at Milan, 29 trophies won by the Rossoneri during his presidency. THE PHOTO GALLERY

Pioli confirms the 11 seen against Barcelona, ​​with only Rabbit on the right in place of Florenzi (and the injured Calabria). For the first time available Musah, Okafor e Chukwuezeall on the bench. Palladino surprises in defense, where he deploys Bettella and Andrea Carboni instead of Izzo and Mari. Forward with Maric There are Colpani and Dany Motanot Capris

First edition of the “Silvio Berlusconi” Trophy. They challenge Milan and Monza in memory of their former president who passed away on June 12th. Kick-off at 21.00

