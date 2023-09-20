scored for Ascoli in Serie B – Corriere TV

The Lazio goalkeeper, who scored in the Champions League, had already scored with the Juve Stabia shirt

Ivan Provedel and his goal scoring habit. The Lazio goalkeeper, who practically ran out of time, scored the equalizer in the Champions League match between his team Lazio and Atletico Madridhad already scored in the past.

2019/2020 season, Provedel at the time was wearing the Juve Stabia shirt, in Serie B. And in that season the goalkeeper scored his first goal, always with a header and always with time expired, in the match against Ascoli.

September 20, 2023 – Updated September 20, 2023, 09:55

