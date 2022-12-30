Original title: The 2022 National Badminton Championships will end in Xiamen

Xinhua News Agency, Xiamen, December 30 (Reporters Yan Zhihong and Li Haoze) After nearly half a month of fierce competition, the 2022 National Badminton Championships came to an end in Xiamen on the 29th, and the five individual champions were finally announced.

Wang Zhengxing of the Hunan team won the men’s singles championship, Han Qianxi of the Zhejiang team won the women’s singles championship, the women’s doubles championship was won by Keng Shuliang/Zhang Chi of the Hunan team, and the men’s doubles championship went to Guo Yuchen/Wu Yifei of the Shandong team. The double championship was won by Chen Sihang/Zhou Xinru of the Shanghai team.

The final is full of highlights. In the first mixed doubles final, Chen Sihang/Zhou Xinru played against Zhang Hanyu/Hua Xiaobei of the Hubei team. The first game of the two sides was very stalemate. In the end, Chen Sihang/Zhou Xinru narrowly won by 3 points. After finding the feeling of the game, they went smoothly in the second game, defeated their opponents 21:13, and won the mixed doubles championship. Liao Pinyi/Wu Mengying from Zhejiang and Huang Jiawei/Zhang Chi from Hunan tied for third place.

The women’s doubles final was between Keng Shuliang/Zhang Chi of the Hunan team and Qiao Shijun/Wang Yuyan of the Sichuan team. In the end, the Hunan team withstood the pressure, defeated each other by 21:19 and 21:17 in the two games, and won the women’s doubles championship. Zhejiang team Ni Bowen/Wu Mengying and Fujian team Yang Jiayi/Pan Hanxiao tied for third place.

The men’s singles final contest started between Wang Zhengxing of the Hunan team and Zhu Xuanchen of the Hubei team. In the first round, Wang Zhengxing was suppressed by the opponent and was quickly defeated. But he adjusted his state in time, and pulled back a round at 22:20 in the second round. In the deciding game, Wang Zhengxing continued his good form, defeated Zhu Xuanchen at 21:14, and helped the Hunan team win the second individual championship. Hubei team Pan Yinlong and Chongqing team Zeng Yifan tied for third place.

The competition for the women’s singles championship was between Dai Wang of the Jiangxi team and Han Qianxi of the Zhejiang team. Exactly the same as the men’s singles, Han Qianxi lost a game first, reversed his opponent in two consecutive games, and scored a disparity of 21:5 in the final game to win the women’s singles championship. Yuan Anqi of the Sichuan team and Luo Yuting of the Hunan team tied for third place.

The men’s doubles final was the last match of the day. Guo Yuchen/Wu Yifei of the Shandong team defeated the Shanghai team Chen Sihang/Shang Yichen 2:0 to win the championship. Hunan team Peng Jianqin/Huang Jiawei and Zhejiang team Zhu Haiyuan/Wang Haotian won the third place.

In the previously concluded team competition, the Shanghai team and the Zhejiang No. 1 team won the men’s and women’s team championships of Group A respectively.

The current National Badminton Championships has come to an end. On the evening of December 30, the 2022 National Badminton Championships will continue on the same venue.