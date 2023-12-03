The winning team of the 2024 European Football Championship can receive up to 28.25 million euros – Sports – China Engineering Network

The UEFA Executive Committee Approves Bonus Distribution Plan for 2024 European Football Championship

Hamburg, Germany – The UEFA Executive Committee has approved the bonus distribution plan for the 2024 European Football Championship, with the winning team set to receive up to 28.25 million euros (approximately RMB 220 million).

The total prize money for the championship remains the same as the previous tournament, totaling 331 million euros. The distribution rules include each shortlisted team receiving 9.25 million euros, with additional bonuses for wins, draws, and advancing to different stages of the competition.

Specifically, teams will be awarded 1 million euros for every win, 500,000 euros for every draw, 1.5 million euros for reaching the top 16, 2.5 million euros for reaching the top 8, and 4 million euros for advancing to the semi-finals. The runner-up will receive 5 million euros, while the champion will receive 8 million euros. If the championship team maintains a complete victory from the beginning of the group stage, they can receive up to 28.25 million euros.

In addition to the bonus distribution plan, the UEFA Executive Committee also determined the new format of the European Women’s Football Club League for the 2024-2025 season and the schedule for the 2025 Women’s European Championship. The Women’s European Football Championship is set to be held in eight venues in Switzerland in July 2025, with the opening match and final scheduled to take place at the St. Jacobs Park Stadium in Basel.

