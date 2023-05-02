Educating young people about the risks of the Internet: how to do it?

The data on the risks of the Internet, not only for adults but above all for young people, are not comforting and show that there is still a lot to do in terms of education. The Ipsos-Changes Unipol survey of 2022 showed that one in three Italians does not perceive IT risk as a danger. Within this sample there are also young people who, in addition to the frustration of having to suffer the theft and destruction of data and information, find themselves facing even more serious pitfalls.

Young people, in general, still have a low awareness of the risk related to the publication and sharing of personal data, images and videos on social networks or chat groups, even if, very slowly, something seems to be changing. In 2022, the Postal and Communications Police and the Cyber ​​Security Operations Centers recorded an increase in “subjects” identified and referred for crimes connected to abuse of minors through a digital means or service. In particular, online grooming mainly involved pre-adolescents (10-13 years). While the cases of cyberbullying, although slightly decreasing, mainly involved the age group between 14 and 17 years.

Therefore, cases of cyberbullying in slight decrease and increase of subjects identified and referred for crimes connected to digital abuse. Data that make us understand that something is changing: young people are probably more aware, they report more without underestimating the issue, and the level of attention of the institutions has risen.

The permanent damage of cyber attacks

Dangerous or even illegal activities, such as Revenge Porn, stalking and cyberbullying, but also hate speech and theft of personal data, fall within that type of attack on a person which can cause not only economic but also serious psychological and permanent. Precisely because this type of attack affects individuals, often minors or defenseless, a different strategy is needed.

A work of specific formation and evangelization, which takes into account the particularities of the public to which it is addressed, to be carried out directly in places of aggregation of young people. It goes without saying that the school, the family and social spaces in general are the places where we need to intervene, because the risks of the Internet are a real social issue. Furthermore, today’s young people will be the company workers of the future, educating them now to greater awareness of cybersecurity is an investment that, in the long run, will benefit the entire society.

But, if public initiatives at a central level are struggling to reach everywhere, all that remains is to rely on local ones. Scholastic autonomy, in fact, has given free choice to principals and educational directors. For this reason, meetings and courses on the risks of the Internet multiply, even if there is no certainty of reaching the whole territory. Furthermore, schools and institutions are often “left alone” by the families themselves who, due to incompetence or simply because they underestimate the problem, are not sufficiently sensitive and attentive.

The Smart Bus project by Huawei and Parole O_Stili

Thus, together with the initiatives of courageous educational leaders, those of private companies or associations that have chosen to work on the theme are welcome. An interesting example comes from the SmartBus project recently launched by Huawei and the Parole O_Stili association. It is a real traveling bus, which is touring the peninsula with stops in 15 cities, and which will host groups of male and female secondary school students. The idea is obviously to raise awareness of this particular age group, the most vulnerable and most exposed, on the issue of cybersecurity and the risks associated with the use of digital tools.

The SmartBus project was launched by Huawei in other European countries in 2019, and is part of TECH4ALL, the multinational’s global program that places technology at the service of people and the environment with numerous projects carried out all over the world together with local and international partners with the aim of promoting digital inclusion and nature conservation.

Since its launch, and until September 2022, SmartBus has already visited more than 300 schools in 8 countries, including Spain, Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands, involving over 65,000 students, parents and teachers. In Italy, the goal is to involve over 4,500 lower secondary school students.

“After the great success achieved by our initiative in other European countries, we have finally managed to bring the SmartBus project here to Italy too, where we are using a format and contents, built together with our partner Parole O_Stili, in a way suited to the sensitivity and the needs of digital natives, as well as older ones, including parents of children, teachers and all citizens freely interested in the initiative. Since the first stop in Turin, we have been experiencing strong appreciation from the many public institutions and private individuals who have decided not only to sponsor and support the initiative, but also to come and visit us, and get on board the SmartBus, to live this experience with us, and raise awareness of the opportunities offered by digital tools, and the risks related to cybersecurity and privacy. Also worthy of attention is the enthusiasm and interest of the hundreds of citizens, young and old, who are taking part in our morning and afternoon activities” says Fabio Romano, Head of Industry Ecosystem Development of Huawei Italy.





“Cybersecurity risks are becoming more numerous and more complex to deal with. And they don’t only concern the protection and security of a company’s business assets, but also, and a lot, the activities of the youngest, today certainly more skilled in using digital tools, online and offline, but less aware of the threats related to the use of the network. A coordinated action between the public and private sectors is therefore increasingly necessary, aimed at making young people aware of the risks that lurk on the Internet, and helping them to protect themselves through constant and progressive training. And these educational activities not only bring benefits on a social level, but also for the business of companies, because the students of today will be the professionals of tomorrow, who will then have to put into practice the best practices in terms of cybersecurity in the company. Because, as much as we can build highly efficient models and solutions for the protection of data and networks in a company, incorrect and conscious use of the digital tools made available to employees of any level and job, can jeopardize everything the cybersecurity apparatus built in the company”adds Luca Piccinelli, Chief Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer of Huawei Italy.