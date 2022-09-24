Recently, many people have asked how to remove the iPhone lens sticker? Why can’t the lens sticker be peeled off, or it is difficult to remove the iPhone lens sticker, most people just pull it off with their fingernails, which causes the iPhone lens sticker residue to be stuck on the frame and the nails hurt to death, if you also If you encounter the problem that the iPhone lens sticker cannot be removed, you can use this iPhone lens sticker removal technique, which is simple and fast without leaving a lot of glue residue.

iPhone lens sticker removal tips: 3 tricks to solve the problem that the lens sticker can’t be peeled off

Step 1. Heat the hair dryer

Since the iPhone lens stickers are all fixed with adhesive, as long as they are not removed for a long time after they are attached, the adhesive will harden and stick to super tight. Stick it for about 20 seconds, and then touch to see if the iPhone lens sticker is warm.

Step 2. Remove the lens sticker

As long as it is heated with a hair dryer, the adhesive inside the lens sticker can be softened, and the iPhone lens sticker can be easily removed.

Step 3. Remove the lens sticker residue

The method of removing the iPhone lens stickers with a hair dryer will relatively result in less adhesive residue on the lens stickers. It is also very easy to solve the residual adhesive. It can be easily removed with 95% alcohol, wet tissue or adhesive remover.

Function summary

The above is my experience of using iPhone lens stickers for many years. No matter which brand of iPhone lens stickers it is, it can be easily removed through the above methods. Remember to remove it directly by hard or dental floss, and remove it without softening the glue, which will lead to the lens frame. There is a lot of visible glue residue.

