How to set iPhone voice memo repeat playback?Easy to achieve in 3 steps – Mr. Mad

If the recording is made through the iPhone voice memo, how do I set it to repeat the iPhone voice memo recording when I want to listen to the recording? In fact, the built-in voice memo function of iOS is not currently able to repeat playback of recording files, but this article will share a trick to achieve repeat playback of iPhone recordings, allowing you to customize the loop playback function of recordings.

How to Repeat Playback of iPhone Recordings

1. Install Repeat Music Player

Since the iPhone’s built-in voice memo can only play recording files, and cannot use the repeat playback function, it needs to rely on the free third-party music player KMPlayer to achieve it. After downloading and installing, switch to “music” tab menu, click “import music from storage」。

2. Share the recording file of the voice memo

Open iPhone’s built-in “Voice memo” App, slide to the left to play the recording file repeatedly, and tap the “•••” function button.

Click “share“, use the KMPlayer App to open the recording file, if you can’t find the app in the sharing list, slide right to the end and click “More“You will see that KMPlayer is in the suggestion block, you can click Edit to add the app to the share menu.

3. Set to repeat playback of recording files

In the Tracks in the KMPlayer Music tab, you will see the newly imported recording file. After clicking full-screen playback, adjust the function from the top to “Loop” (the picture shows the number 1 cycle), and the iPhone recording file can be played repeatedly!

In addition, the menu below the KMPlayer player can alsoCustom Music Equalizer (EQ)and the ability to adjustRecording playback speed。

function summary

Even if the iPhone voice memo function cannot play the recording repeatedly, you can use the third-party music player KMPlayer to achieve it. This tool is free and the operation interface is very beautiful. You can even customize the music playback speed, EQ equalizer, forward or forward The last five seconds are very useful and convenient.