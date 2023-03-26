Netflix launches new movies and series every month. The streaming provider is best known for its own productions. TECHBOOK reveals what new content users can look forward to in March. In addition, the streaming service has already presented its innovations for April.

As is so often the case, the streaming service Netflix first announced some highlights and now the complete list of all new series and films for April. As usual, there are many in-house productions, new projects, but also sequels to well-known series and films. Whether thrillers, action or children’s films – there is something for everyone among the Netflix innovations. TECHBOOK gives an overview of the restarts.

New series coming to Netflix in April

In April we can look forward to many in-house productions again at Netflix. Among other things, the original “Beef” catches the eye, in which a seemingly ordinary everyday argument between two strangers completely escalates. In addition, the series finale of “Always there for you” comes to the streaming platform.

War Sailor – ab 5. April

The Norwegian historical drama “War Sailor” will be released as a mini-series on Netflix in April. It is about two sailors at the time of World War II. When war breaks out, they are on the high seas – a brutal fight for survival begins.

Beef (Season 1) – Coming April 6th

A new series starring popular The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun and actress Ali Wong, known from Netflix and DC among others. The series shows how an ordinary everyday dispute in traffic can escalate.

Queenmaker (Season 1) – from April 14th

Netflix is ​​now the first port of call for K-Dramas in Germany. Also in April, “Queenmaker” will be a new recommended production from South Korea for the streaming service. After a tragic accident, a woman sets out on a vendetta. To do this, she wants to make a committed civil rights lawyer the mayor.

Always There for You (Season 2, Part 2) – from April 27th

Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) are childhood best friends. In the meantime, however, their lives have developed in completely opposite ways. In April, the last part of the 2nd season will be released on Netflix, which will also be the series finale.

Sweet Tooth (Staffel 2) – ab 27. April

In a post-apocalyptic future, a half-human, half-deer boy struggles to survive. He gets help from a reclusive protector.

New movies coming to Netflix in April

In April, Netflix will be colorful again. When it launched in October 2022, the German thriller comedy “Ach du Scheisse!” surprised the critics very positively. In addition, the popular historical series “The Last Kingdom” is getting a cinematic sequel.

Oh shit! – From April 1st

In this German thriller comedy, the title says it all. When Frank wakes up, he finds himself impaled on a metal pole in an overturned dixi toilet. And as if that weren’t enough, the area is also to be blown up over a large area – you can say “Oh shit” from time to time. Oh yes, Micaela Schäfer also dances around somewhere in the film.

Hunger – from April 6th

In this Thai film, a young chef from Bangkok not only faces a new job, but also the whims of her celebrity boss.

Aaahh Belinda – ab 7. April

Remake of the 1986 hit film of the same name. A young actress finds herself in the world of the role she played in a commercial.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – ab 14. April

Actually, the series “The Last Kingdom” is over. A final film will be released on Netflix in April. After the death of King Edmund, chaos and violence erupts in the land. Uhtred and his friends must once again stick together.

These series are new to Netflix in March

March was all about the finale of “You” season 4. In addition, the fantasy series “Shadow and Bone” with Ben Barnes was continued after a two-year break.

You (Season 4 Part 2) – Coming March 9th

Fans had to wait more than a year for the new season of the controversial series “You”, which also came in two parts. The first appeared in early February, and the second is scheduled to come to Netflix in March. Joe (Paul Bedgley) is now in London, living under the alibi of Professor Jonathan Moore. There he is looking for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), who now knows that he is a stalker and murderer. There’s also another interesting woman – and potential victim – in Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), while suddenly an ominous stranger who seems to know about Joe’s past is targeting him and wreaking havoc among London’s elite.

The Glory (Season 2) – Coming March 10th

Years later, Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) wants revenge on everyone who made her school days hell. Any means is right for her to implement her diabolical and cruel plan.

Shadow and Bone: Legends of Grisha (Season 2) – Coming March 16th

The fantasy series is based on the novel by Leigh Bardugo and combines both the Grisha trilogy and the crow books. Now that Kirigan (Ben Barnes) has shown his true colors, Alina (Jessie Mei Li) must face more challenges far west to eliminate the Switch Crease. A new adventure awaits the crows, too, which includes a spectacular prison break.

These films are coming to Netflix in March

In March, Netflix stayed true to its course of continuing well-known brands. In that case, subscribers could look forward to Luther: The Fallen Sun starring Idris Elba. The film follows on from the successful crime series. With films like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Ad Astra: To the Stars” a few well-known licensed titles also came to Netflix.

Luther: The Fallen Sun – out March 10th

The successful crime series with Idris Elba will now be continued as a film on Netflix in March. In it, Luther (Elba) breaks out of prison to hunt down a serial killer.

Murder Mystery 2 – out March 31st

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back investigating together, although “investigate” is a strong word for it. First and foremost, the entertaining couple is outrageously lucky again. So chaos is inevitable on their trip to a maharajah’s wedding on a desert island – especially when a body turns up at the wedding and the maharajah is kidnapped.

Last chance on Netflix

