Hatha yoga, hot yoga, Pilatis… There are hundreds of types of yoga, but have you never heard of “folding yoga”? Not long ago, SAMSUNG held a most special double folding yoga class! Join hands with sports girlfriends Angelina, Huang Xiaomi and May to come to “Folding Yoga” with yoga teacher – Galaxy Z series mobile phones! I just learned today that the original SAMSUNG Galaxy Z series not only knows how to take pictures, but also super folds! Come see how awesome it is!

It’s just that you can fold it like this~ Multi-angle selfies can make a perfect touchdown!

If you haven’t practiced yoga, you definitely know that yoga uses different postures to stretch the upper and lower limbs, and through various angles to achieve deep relaxation of the body. If you want to take selfies to attract everyone’s attention and be perfect, of course, you can’t use it every time. Same angle! The SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4, the softest and most foldable SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4 in history, will take unprecedented “multi-angle selfie” photos through unlimited folding angles! In addition to folded and straightened to adjust different angles to capture wonderful pictures with zero dead ends, creatively reversed and placed can take many interesting photos! Not to mention that it helps you to record every important moment through different angles like accompanying photography, let Angelina say: “SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4 is really foldable, and every picture is completely different from a selfie!”

Record the most beautiful moments of the goddesses anytime, anywhere!

And this yoga class has invited many sports girlfriends to participate. As KOLs, they absolutely hope that they will be dazzling and moving when they take a photo. It really doesn’t matter if there is no outgoing personal photographer. After all, there is SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4 photos are absolutely invincible! Not only the most foldable multi-angle, hands-free selfies mentioned above, but also the “Biwu Selfie” function! You don’t need to take a selfie while setting, just run around there and press the shutter, as long as you position the camera and compare “five”, it will help you automatically press the shutter! It’s really super convenient to let Mo Tangyu and may like it directly in the gym! Samsung’s camera function has always been comparable to professional cameras. The high-definition lens makes the Selfie picture quality meticulous, clear and impeccable. The movements of the KOL goddesses are completely recorded, and they are too beautiful!

It’s not enough to be able to shoot and fold, it’s enough to be fashionable and beautiful in appearance!

I’m sorry, you have to be greedy, super functional is the basic, and the appearance must be versatile enough! The appearance of SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4 has always been exquisite and meticulous at the boutique level. The matte-finished back cover and the shiny metal frame create a unique and classic design. It is light, durable, compact and beautiful. “Elf Purple”, “Starry Night Grey”, “Cloud Powder” and “Glacier Blue” and other beautiful colors can match all your daily looks! The SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in elegant and classic shades of “Cedar Green”, “Phantom Black” or “Mist Gold”!

KOLLet’s go crazy and play the building challenge! Are you following soon?

Not only did the folding yoga class start, but SAMSUNG also joined hands with ELLE to post a battle post. Your muscles and bones are soft enough to fold like the SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4? Keep up with the battle and participate in the challenge, and have a chance to win the SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch5 (valued at NT.9,990), don’t be sorry for yourself!

understand more